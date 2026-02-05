‘Stripped’ Shakur Stevenson Rips Into Dana White’s Rival After $100K Fallout

Just this month, Shakur Stevenson delivered the masterclass performance of his career, dethroning Teofimo Lopez to claim his fourth-division world champion status, he has called out WBC for their recent move. After winning the Ring Magazine and WBO belts, Stevenson joined the elite club of fighters who have achieved this feat, becoming only the 25th fighter in history to do so. However, his record did not last long as one of his belts was taken away by the WBC.

Stevenson, however, is not going to let the WBC off easily. On social media, he slammed the organization: “100k to some crooks who don’t deserve it? Nah, Leilani, I rather give it to u baby girl.. The WBC didn’t even have shit to do with this fight and it’s eating them alive take your belt it don’t make me.”

Shakur Stevenson won the WBC lightweight title in 2023, but since then, the sanctioning body’s recent decisions have once again sparked outrage among fans and fighters. Over the past year, the WBC has faced growing criticism for stripping champions who fail to pay fees.

In December, they stripped Terence Crawford of his belt after just 81 days, despite his undisputed reign after he defeated Canelo Alvarez. The match was held by WBC’s new rival, Zuffa Boxing, which is run by Dana White. Now, they have also stripped Shakur Stevenson of his WBC title, continuing the controversial trend.