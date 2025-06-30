Team Khabib Backs Jake Paul as Ben Askren’s Wife Left Stranded by Medical Insurance Refusal

Jake Paul has played a variety of roles throughout the years, including YouTuber, professional boxer, heel, and provocateur. But this time, he donned a completely different hat. After a hard-fought victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul used the spotlight to inspire rather than troll. In a post-fight plea, he moved the focus to a more important battle: Ben Askren’s. And the moment didn’t go unnoticed, especially by Team Khabib.

Javier Mendez, coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s legendary team, posted Paul’s message on his Instagram story, calling him a “real fighter, real heart.” It was a brief but impactful endorsement from a man who embodies discipline and respect at the highest levels of MMA. That’s when things felt different. ‘The Problem Child’ wasn’t just talking.

His vow to donate to Askren’s lung transplant fund, along with his brother Logan Paul, felt sincere, especially as support began to pour in from people outside of his usual circle. For context, Ben Askren is fighting for his life. After complications from pneumonia and a deadly staph infection, he now requires a lung transplant.

However, his insurance company will not fund the procedure. The costs—estimated at roughly half a million dollars—left Askren’s wife, Amy, in a painful scenario, attempting to seek urgent care without institutional support. It’s not a battle anyone should face alone, but that’s where the MMA and wrestling communities came in.

Askren’s own gym, the Askren Wrestling Academy in Wisconsin, rallied strongly. A large crowd gathered around a big banner that read “Askren Strong,” which Amy Askren later shared on her Instagram story. It was more than just symbolic; it was a reminder of who Ben was before the Octagon: a beloved coach, Olympian, and pillar of his community.

And that’s what makes this moment so surprising. Jake Paul, a man who is frequently portrayed as a villain, is at the forefront, leading the charge. He battled Askren years earlier, which adds another element to the story.

When the trash talk stops and the gloves are removed, what remains is respect, community, and, in some cases, redemption. And to add another name in this redemption arc, even the Tate brothers are joining the movement to help save Ben Askren’s life.

Andrew Tate joins Jake Paul in helping Ben Askren’s family

The moment Jake Paul stepped up for Ben Askren sent shockwaves through the combat sports world, but it wasn’t a one-man show for long. As momentum increased, so did support. Enter Andrew Tate, a name known for controversy rather than kindness. However, in an unexpected twist, he was unable to remain on the sidelines. Without theatrics, it became all about one thing: assisting a man in need.

It began with a scathing post by Jake Shields criticizing the flawed American insurance system. “Despicable,” he wrote, describing the situation exactly as it happened. Tate got the message, didn’t waste time posturing, and asked the most basic, most vital question: “How much do they need?”

Another well-known name entered the fray—not for clout, but to contribute. While his image may have divided opinions, it was irrelevant in this case. Action spoke louder than reputation. The chain reaction continued. Rudis introduced the “Funky Strong, Funky Tough” shirt campaign. Dana White pushed the campaign, but several fans believed his efforts lacked weight.

And when Tate’s brother Tristan chimed in, reposting the cause, Chael Sonnen couldn’t help but nod: “Message sent. Very cool, fellas.” In a sport based on rivalry, witnessing names like Paul, Tate, and Sonnen band together for the sake of family, health, and dignity is the type of fight to root for.