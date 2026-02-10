Terence Crawford Confronts Adin Ross Over His Bold UFC Take

Is the UFC better than boxing? That debate has been gaining momentum for years, with numerous high-profile figures weighing in. However, it recently grabbed headlines when streamer and internet personality Adin Ross shared his take.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Boxing is very boring to me. It’s just that UFC and MMA are so much better,” Ross said during a livestream last week. What Ross likely did not anticipate was that, within days, his comments would draw sharp responses from two of boxing’s biggest stars, Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford shut down Ross’s UFC over boxing argument

“You gotta take that back,” said Shakur Stevenson, asking Adin Ross to retract his claim that UFC is better than boxing. However, Adin Ross held firm, calling it a “true” fact. The Newark native, in turn, defended his argument, insisting it was “not true.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, a member of Adin Ross’s crew chimed in from the background, arguing that UFC events offer a better “experience” than boxing. Despite this, the debate continued for several minutes, and Shakur Stevenson did not seem ready to change his stance.

“Come on. This ni–a, bro. Ain’t no way this ni–a came with me, right?” Stevenson added.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Still, Adin Ross and Stevenson continued arguing, while Terence Crawford stayed mostly silent, supporting Stevenson with subtle expressions. After listening for a while, Crawford finally broke his silence: “UFC would never be better than boxing.” The Newark native nodded in agreement in the background, but Adin Ross was still not ready to accept the boxers’ perspective.

ADVERTISEMENT

At last, Shakur Stevenson put the final nail in the debate: “The skill level is different.” Crawford’s words seemed more practical, especially when considering previous examples such as Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather or Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. Mixed martial artists have often struggled in crossover bouts against a boxer’s power, precision, and striking, even if they possess a hammer hand or elite MMA striking skills.

Despite initially being seen as a “dying sport,” boxing has been reviving, especially with the arrival of influencer fighters like Jake Paul, which has given the sport significant momentum. Now, Dana White has also dipped his toe into boxing with Zuffa Boxing, aiming to make a big impact just as he revolutionized MMA. Although Terence Crawford is not a fan of the UFC’s skill set, last year he admitted that UFC is better than boxing in some aspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s what Terence Crawford loves about Dana White & Co.

With sweat and determination, Dana White didn’t just build the Ultimate Fighting Championship; he also transformed it into a billion-dollar powerhouse on the MMA stage. It is remarkable to think that the promotion, once mired in controversy and backlash from politicians and fans, is now leading American combat sports in popularity, and its influence continues to grow day by day. How significant is it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the UFC is now even admired by athletes from rival sports like boxing for certain aspects of its operation. Just last year, Terence Crawford made headlines under Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, facing Canelo Alvarez with backing from Saudi Arabia’s promoter Turki Al-Sheikh. The experience gave Crawford a closer look at how the UFC functions and ultimately made him a fan of one aspect of the promotion.

“One thing I love about the UFC is that a guy can lose and still be supported. Nowadays in boxing, Floyd [Mayweather] made it to where you lose and they’re kicking you to the curb and [saying] you’re a bum, you’re this, you’re that. It’s like, [the] dude lost to a good fighter. You know what I mean?” Terence Crawford told Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman on the P4P Podcast.

The boxing vs. UFC (MMA) debate never seems to cool down. Still, who do you think is a UFC star that could take on an A-list boxer right from the boxing world? Drop your opinions below.