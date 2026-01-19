“That Must Hurt”: Francis Ngannou Drops IShowSpeed With Vicious Body Shot Leaving Fans in Awe

Back in May 2025, IShowSpeed realised what it was like to be intimidated without being physical when he met Khabib Nurmagomedov in London after the UEFA Champions League final. ‘The Eagle’ joked around, reminding him that there was nothing between them, after Speed downplayed the ex-UFC champ’s soccer skills. Fast forward to the touchline of the AFCON final, the British YouTuber had a more painful realisation of what Khabib was talking about, courtesy of Francis Ngannou.

‘The Predator’ isn’t just a celebrity cameo. He’s a walking example of what combat sports really are: the kind of man whose hands don’t require much room to change someone’s mood. Speed may have flirted with boxing ideas and influencer fights, but Francis Ngannou, at pitchside, decided to give him a quick reality check on the true combat sports experience.

Francis Ngannou gives IShowSpeed a painful taste of reality

Their interaction started like a scripted standoff, with ‘The Predator’ playing along. After meeting the streamer who was apparently looking for him, IShowSpeed revealed that he was training in boxing.

“I’m trying to learn how to box. I want to learn how to fight,” he said, then quickly corrected himself, insisting that he already knows how to fight but wants to improve. Francis Ngannou’s expression said it all. He asked Speed if he was serious and reminded him of what people forget when they see fights on television.

“Because it hurts,” the former UFC heavyweight champion explained. IShowSpeed doubled down anyway, claiming he understood the danger. That’s when ‘The Predator’ decided to teach him the lesson in the simplest language possible. A light body shot. That is it. It took no wind-up or full power, basically nothing severe by Ngannou’s standards. But it landed like the truth.

Speed suddenly collapsed and hit the ground screaming, as anyone would when they learn their ribs weren’t built for heavyweight hands. Francis Ngannou laughed and summed up the full reality check in a single sentence: “That’s a little bit of what it looks like.”

To his credit, IShowSpeed got back up and tried to save face by declaring he could take such a beating, even giving Ngannou an exaggerated angry stare. But the harm had already been done. The clip went viral, and the message was clear: combat sports aren’t cosplay. And fans surely reminded the streamer of that, as the internet couldn’t stay quiet for long with the video blowing up.

The internet can’t stop talking about Ngannou humbling the streamer

The punch was not the first thing people noticed when the video went viral. It was the size disparity between the two. Francis Ngannou looked like he was built in a lab, even though he was on a soccer field and wearing regular clothes. Fans couldn’t resist pointing it out. “That must hurt! Ngannou’s massive, bruh,” one wrote. Another made it even simpler: “Bro, Francis is HUGE.” The comments continued repeating the same theme—”It was fun, Huge Ngannou.”

Ngannou is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighed in at 256.8 lbs for his last fight against Renan Ferreira. By comparison, Speed is reportedly 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs somewhere between 145 lbs and 172 lbs.

Then came the side plot everyone loved: Speed’s security. Because when Speed folded, people expected the usual influencer chaos: bodyguards running in, shouting, and making things theatrical. Instead, they stood there, as if they were watching the weather report. And that made the clip even funnier.

“Funny how his security guy was just standing there 😭😭,” one fan said. Another expressed what everyone was thinking: “Those bodyguards aren’t doing sh-t.” The funniest interpretation came after they stepped in to help him up: “Why did the bouncer suddenly retire and become a paramedic? 🤣” And of course, the perfect summary: “The bodyguards were like, nah.”

But beneath the laughs, the comments had a very specific energy—the joy of witnessing online bravado meet real violence, even in its mildest form. One user wrote, “That’s what happens when Twitch energy collides with heavyweight apex predator energy.” Another made it sound scientific: “Broooo, Speed just learned the difference between internet tough and real-life nuclear physics.” Some went straight to the point: “Reality check.”

Just as the laughter peaked, many returned to the line that made Speed look the wildest in retrospect: him talking about boxing. That was the part the internet couldn’t get rid of. “And he wanna box 😂😂😂,” one fan said, because after that body shot, the entire “I’m training to fight” thing seems like a delusion.

Francis Ngannou didn’t just dismiss him; he reminded everyone that combat sports aren’t aesthetic. They’re pain, delivered casually by men built to hurt people. Following that little taste of reality, the vibe later turned friendly right after all.

They shook hands, bonded over their shared love for Cristiano Ronaldo, and Speed returned to his typical dramatic energy. He got close to Francis Ngannou and swore vengeance, as if he were setting up a sequel. It would be interesting to see if the Twitch streamer manages to return the punch in the future.