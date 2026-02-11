Tony Ferguson Called Out by Former UFC Star Removed After Five-Fight Losing Streak

Essentials Inside The Story A former UFC title challenger signals he is coming out of inactivity to target Tony Ferguson.

The veteran says he would entertain a crossover bout and admits he’s unsure how it would end.

Meanwhile, Ferguson outlines an ambitious multi-sport plan as he extends his combat career.

It took Tony Ferguson six years and two months to finally end his 8-fight losing streak in combat sports. Now, ‘El Cucuy’ is being challenged by another former UFC star, who was on a five-fight skid before the promotion decided to cut the cord. So, who is this new challenger?

Well, it’s none other than former title challenger Gilbert Melendez. Although ‘El Nino’ never officially announced his retirement, he hasn’t seen action since his July 2019 loss to Arnold Allen. However, he is now ready to get rid of the cobwebs and return to fighting.

Gilbert Melendez is not sure whether he can score a KO

Speaking to Clocked N’ Loaded, Melendez said, “Man, for the right price always, man. [I am] unretired now.” Since moving to Misfits, Ferguson has secured two back-to-back wins over Salt Papi and Warren Spencer to become the Misfits Boxing middleweight champion.

So, when Melendez was asked whether he would be willing to align with Misfits, he didn’t hesitate. “Yeah, anything that makes sense, I’ll do it,” the 43-year-old told the reporter. “I’d entertain that. Absolutely.” ‘El Nino’ dropped five losses in the UFC, and this appears to have affected his confidence.

When asked whether he could knock out Tony Ferguson, he seemed hesitant. “I’d love to find out. [I have] a lot of respect for Tony,” he said during the interview. But when pressed again, he added, “I think we both go for the finish, so I’m going for the finish always.”

Notably, after defeating Donald Cerrone in June 2019, ‘El Cucuy’ dropped loss after loss to UFC’s top talent. Despite those losses, however, Ferguson isn’t done with MMA.

Tony Ferguson reveals four-sport plan for 2026

The former UFC champion has revealed he plans to compete in four different combat sports in 2026 as he embraces the final chapter of his career. Before his fight against Warren Spencer, Ferguson said, “In 2026, I’m gonna be doing some freestyle wrestling. I’m gonna be doing some heavy jiu-jitsu grappling, boxing, obviously, and I’m gonna be getting back to MMA.”

“That’s four sports.” ‘El Cucuy’ admitted he felt restricted competing solely in MMA toward the end of his UFC run. “I’m usually playing three in a year. Usually, that’s what I miss. MMA, I was only doing one,” he explained. “It’s all about being an athlete. The busier I am, the more structure I am, the better I am,” Ferguson added, insisting he is “not over yet with this s—t.”

Both Tony Ferguson and Gilbert Melendez appear to have great plans for the last few years of their career. However, whether they meet each other inside the ring or cage is yet to be seen. Would you like to see this fight?