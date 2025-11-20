Tony Ferguson Delivers a Questionable Christmas Surprise With New Misfits Title Fight Announcement

At MF & DAZN X Series 22, Tony Ferguson stole the spotlight with a remarkable comeback that many failed to predict. After going winless for over six years, ‘El Cucuy’ finally clinched a resounding victory over the dangerous Nathaniel Bustamante, better known as Salt Papi, closing the show with a massive third-round knockout in his official boxing debut. But after winning the MFB interim middleweight title, the inevitable question came up: What’s next? Now, we finally have a date and a venue.

On December 20, Misfits Boxing looks forward to putting on one of the biggest events of all time. At the Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas card in Dubai, the controversial influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate returns to combat to face Chase DeMoor in a heavyweight bout, and on the same card, Tony Ferguson will take on Warren Spencer in defense of his Misfits Boxing Interim Middleweight Title.

MMA Uncensored, while sharing the poster, revealed, “El Cucuy Tony Ferguson will box Warren Spencer for the Misfits Boxing Interim Middleweight Title on December 20 in Dubai 🏆.” Still, as the 41-year-old has decided to continue his career under the Misfits Boxing, fans seem to have a different idea for the former UFC fighter returning just before Christmas.

Warren Spencer fought Dillon Danis at MF & DAZN X Series 22, where ‘El Jefe’ submitted him in only 15 seconds of the very first round in Misfits’ inaugural MMA fight. So, because Danis has beaten Spencer before, fans seem to question Ferguson facing this opponent, assuming it would be a bit of a letdown compared to his last boxing fight, and they didn’t hesitate to show their disappointment with the matchup.

Fans are none too charmed with Tony Ferguson’s new fight announcement against Warren Spencer

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “Tony went from UFC title fights to defending an interim belt nobody asked for against a guy who got choked out in 15 seconds by Dillon Danis. Respect the hustle but this whole thing is wild.” And it’s actually true. Tony Ferguson looked pretty good dealing with punches inside the ring against a very decent boxer like Salt Papi. So naturally, many would want to see ‘El Cucuy’ level up, and Dillon Danis himself was a good option that Misfits didn’t explore.

Then another user commented, “Why is Tony not unifying the belt?” Another good point. Ferguson beat Papi and won the Interim Middleweight Title at MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, so many assumed the next step would be unifying the belt, but as per the announcement, that doesn’t seem to be the case. However, with ‘El Cucuy’s comeback news, another user with some concern wrote, “Call me crazy, but I don’t think Tony Ferguson should be punched in the head anymore.”

Ferguson is currently 41 years old and ate some solid shots against Papi, so yes, the former UFC champ could still trade one or two punches with Spencer, obviously with extra caution, but another fan believes that’s not going to be the case, writing, “He is fighting Warren Spencer. Don’t expect Tony to get punched in the head.” As talk of Tony Ferguson fighting a lesser opponent than his last one started making rounds, not everyone seems to think it’s a bad idea.

Another fan wrote, “Sure, why not? I think it might be a better transition for Tony.” Honestly, Spencer’s boxing career hasn’t been impressive, but he definitely has some presence in Misfits, and that’s why he’s getting a star fight against Ferguson. And if ‘El Cucuy’ secures a dominant win, it would boost his confidence even more. Lastly, another user pointed out, “Happy for Ferguson to get a few more paydays against less than UFC competition.” Which is again why the former UFC lightweight could achieve new heights at Misfits.

Tony Ferguson can definitely stay in Misfits and get some pretty good paydays while also attracting fans, and he’s probably going to make a lot more money fighting Spencer. That said, do you actually think ‘El Cucuy’ is fighting much lesser competition in the form of Warren Spencer? Let us know in the comments section below.