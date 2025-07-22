Tony Ferguson Issues Challenge to Luke Rockhold After Harsh Salt Papi Boxing Match Prediction

Tony Ferguson‘s move to Misfits Boxing was already generating buzz. But it exploded when his former UFC opponent, Luke Rockhold, made a bold prediction. Ferguson is set to face influencer and viral boxing sensation Salt Papi in what will be his first appearance since leaving the UFC. And Rockhold didn’t exactly see things going Ferguson’s way.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Rockhold did not mince words. He questioned Ferguson’s ability to compete in a boxing match against someone like Salt Papi, stating, “It’s a tough fight for Tony… he ain’t gonna be able to throw elbows and spinning backfists.” Rockhold suggested that simple boxing rules removed Ferguson’s most powerful tools.

“If you let Tony throw spinning backfists, hammerfists, and all kinds of s—, maybe he’s got a better opportunity. But this? That’s a tough test, man,” he said. At the same time, Rockhold praised Salt Papi’s hands, stating, “I’ve seen Salt Papi throw, and that kid got in.” The clip of the comment immediately went viral online, most notably on X via IFNBoxing, where ‘El Cucuy’ caught wind of it.

In fact, true to his form, Tony Ferguson responded with a confident reply and challenged Rockhold for a one-on-one with him once he’s done demolishing Salt Papi. He commented, “New promotion, no takedowns, no kicks, no elbows & I get to put shoes on. Three-minute rounds instead of five… Bring It On, Ahh Luke See You Soon.”

Well, it surely would be no less than legendary if fans get a possible future fight between the two inside the Misfits ring. But for now, Misfits Boxing 22, which will take place on August 30 in Manchester, will feature Ferguson versus Salt Papi and Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold in a double main event on DAZN.

Both ex-UFC fighters are attempting to overcome tough endings to their MMA careers and rebuild themselves in crossover boxing. But, if Ferguson’s message is any indication, his focus is already on more than only Salt Papi, as he could be setting the ground for a Rockhold rematch very soon. But till then, he will have to focus on the influencer boxer, and not many fighters are on his side.

Michael Johnson shares a grim reality check for Tony Ferguson

While Tony Ferguson seems to be teasing bigger plans beyond Salt Papi, not everyone is convinced he should even enter the ring. Former UFC rival Michael Johnson recently spoke out about Ferguson’s imminent boxing debut, and his opinion was not a positive one for ‘El Cucuy.’

‘The Menace,’ who handed Ferguson his last loss before the legendary win streak, may have a soft spot for ‘El Cucuy,’ but that didn’t stop him from pointing out the dangerous gamble Ferguson is taking. Johnson believes that fighting Salt Papi is not only low-risk but also a lose-lose. If Ferguson wins, skeptics will dismiss it as defeating a “content guy.” If he loses? That’s when things could get really bad.

“If he loses to this guy, it’s bad,” Johnson said during the UFC 318 post-fight press conference. His concern was not only the outcome but also the larger picture: what it says about a former UFC champion entering influencer boxing to stay afloat. Nonetheless, ‘The Menace’ is not entirely opposed to the move.

As a fighter who understands how difficult the sport can be for aged athletes, he admitted that ‘El Cucuy’ might just be doing what he has to. “He’s probably just trying to take care of his family.” Michael Johnson’s words express a reluctant respect, a recognition of the harsh truth that even legends must sometimes chase a paycheck in unfamiliar waters.