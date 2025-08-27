Tony Ferguson’s Boxing Debut Sparks ‘Sad’ Predictions Ahead of Salt Papi Fight

“This is a new time for me to be able to go out and demonstrate what I know,” Tony Ferguson said recently, as he seemed excited about the next phase of his combat sports career. The former UFC star is making his debut in boxing this weekend, taking on a credible influencer boxer who is also big on TikTok, Salt Papi. However, people may have some questions about Ferguson’s seriousness when it comes to this fight.

Tony Ferguson may be a veteran MMA fighter, but boxing is not the same sport. Boxing, as Joe Rogan once put it, is a sport of punching, and there’s a lot of technique involved in the game. Ferguson’s opponent, despite being a content creator, has shown great boxing skills since his first fight under the Misfits Boxing banner, which has many people, including UFC veterans, worried about ‘El Cucuy’s fate against Salt Papi.

Well, the fact that this is his first boxing match may have had people thinking that he’s working to hone his skills. However, during a recent open workout session, the former UFC star did not show any of his boxing skills. Instead, ‘El Cucuy’ was showcasing knee slides, leg sweeps, kicks, and everything that’s related to mixed martial arts.

Understandably, this video footage of his workout session has fans worried for the former UFC star. Some people believe that thinking he could beat Salt Papi is nothing less than delusional, but they had some hilarious things to say as well. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans seem a bit concerned for Tony Ferguson

It’s shocking to know that someone as good as Tony Ferguson dipped in form tremendously in this decade. He has zero wins since 2019, and after witnessing him suffer a massive losing streak at the end of his UFC run and the current state of him in the recent workout video, fans believe that the end of the road is here for ‘El Cucuy’. “Just give it up unc, it’s over,” that fan commented on Instagram. Similarly, there are also predictions coming in from the fans, who were convinced that “bro practicing on how to get knocked out in style,” after watching the workout video.

Remember the incredible unbeaten run Tony Ferguson was once on? Fans seem to keep recalling those moments since the current state of the former UFC star has left them heartbroken. “We should all be sad.” But then, hilarity ensued, with an Instagram user expressing his doubt about Ferguson about his awareness of the rules in boxing. “I’m not convinced this guy knows it’s a boxing match,” he wrote. Also, a fan wondered if training the legs like they do in MMA is necessary for boxing. He added, “Boxing match warming up with leg sweeps.”



On the other hand, fans believe that Tony Ferguson may just end up either knocking out Salt Papi with a kick or maybe he ends up submitting him, given his MMA background. A couple of fans said, “Waiting for that headkick KO from tony,” and “Round 3 ankle pick,” in that regard. Well, that is not really a wild thing to imagine since fellow former UFC star Nate Diaz almost choked Jake Paul in a guillotine during their boxing match.

Well, the boxing is going to go down this weekend, so there’s no chance of Tony Ferguson pulling out unless due to factors out of his control. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on his recent workout footage in the comments down below.