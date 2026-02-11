“2 Cowards”: Arman Tsarukyan Faces Backlash Over ‘Disgusting’ Jake Paul Link-Up in Yerevan, Armenia

In pursuit of building an online presence, Arman Tsarukyan is doing some stellar collaborations. From Demetrious Johnson’s podcast to Nina Drama’s stream, the Armenian has been on a surge in media appearances. However, as the lightweight contender already stirred a massive pot with his recent social media link-ups, fans mostly pushed back on ‘Ahalkalakets’ for sharing the frame with Jake Paul.

“Unexpected link up: Jake Paul and Arman Tsarukyan,” a popular account Dovy Simu MMA posted on X, showing the two stars sharing a meal together.

According to reports, the YouTuber-boxer actually flew to Yerevan, a city in Armenia, to meet Tsarukyan. Both have never publicly shared any instances of a previous collaboration, which makes the interaction even fresher. Now, as ‘The Problem Child’ took a long flight to see the lightweight star, they celebrated the meet-up with a wide array of Armenian delicacies at Republic Square.

Although it’s one of their first known interactions, Tsarukyan has praised Jake Paul before. Ahead of the 28-year-old’s bout against Julio Chavez Jr., the current number two-ranked UFC lightweight called Jake “a legend” for taking up boxing late in his career and still achieving massive success with it. So even though there’s a gap in their professional lives, there’s definitely a level of mutual respect at work.

However, as the UFC star and the uber-famous boxer hung out while enjoying a meal, fans weren’t quite thrilled about it. After watching the video, they started trolling and brutally displaying their backlash, with two combat sports stars pulling no punches. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what netizens are saying.

Fans react as Jake Paul and Arman Tsarukyan spotted together in Armenia

One fan quickly chimed in, reacting, “2 cowards who refuse to fight,” which got followed by another brutal attack from a user who found the collaboration a “Disgusting link up.”

Definitely a very strong reaction to Paul and Tsarukyan’s meet-up. But while they got hate for “refusing fights,” only ‘El Gallo’ has publicly said that he won’t fight David Benavidez. On the other hand, the Armenian has, for the majority of his career, chased big fights and only didn’t seem interested in facing lower-ranked fighters like Mateusz Gamrot.

Another fan seemed to be a little too upset as they wrote, “This f—g guy is only posting the same shit every day and people act like hes super interesting. F—g ugly cross-eyed midget bum cant wait to see him stiff snorring on the ground.” This was followed by another mean one, “I told you he is Food Vlogger plus part time MMA Fighter.” Here, the user took a dig at Arman Tsarukyan, traveling to different parts of the world and trying multiple cuisines.

Now, with ‘Ahalkalakets’ on a social media collaboration spree, not everyone seems to like the people he’s appearing with. A fan also took a dig at the UFC 155 lbs contender for having dinner with the controversial Tate brothers, writing, “Andrew Tate & now Jake Paul Arman ruining his pr even more by hanging out with these weirdos.” Carrying that same intensity and sentiment, another fan commented, “First the other guy now this guy. Why is Arman linking with bums.”

Then, a user tried to bring up some feuds, as both Jake and Arman share common animosity toward one fighter, “Arguably the most expected link up…both rich nepo babies who have beef with Paddy.” And it’s true. We know about the Armenian and the Englishman being sworn enemies in the UFC. But Paddy Pimblett also trolled Jake Paul before the Anthony Joshua fight. So they seem to have found some common ground with that shared rivalry.

Lastly, another fan brought up the boss himself, “Two people Dana White hates.” Well, the UFC boss has been critical of Jake Paul in a long-standing feud. But for Arman? White revealed there isn’t any hate, although he publicly snubbed the lightweight contender in his rankings.

That said, as Arman Tsarukyan and Jake Paul have appeared on social media together, does that move actually tarnish their image? Or will they end up getting more followers? Let us know in the comments section below.