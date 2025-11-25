Tyron Woodley Breaks Silence After Darren Till Claims He Turned Down Fight Offer

Tyron Woodley didn’t take long to answer when the claims, once made by Darren Till, resurfaced that the former welterweight champion once rejected a bout with him. And if anyone expected Woodley to tiptoe around the accusation, they had clearly forgotten who they were dealing with.

Before going into a boxing ring with Anderson Silva next month, the former UFC champion refused to allow ancient history to be rewritten. After all, for Woodley, this was more than just fact-checking; it marked the end of a narrative that Till had been pushing since 2018. And he delivered it with the same bite that made him one of MMA’s sharpest talkers.

Tyron Woodley fires back at Darren Till’s claims

Darren Till openly stated back in 2018 that the UFC offered the fight to ‘The Chosen One,’ but Tyron Woodley declined. This was a big accusation, especially when the one being accused of ducking was the then-champion. However, six years later, Woodley is now calling that version of events not just incorrect but also delusional.

When he spoke with Ariel Helwani, Woodley did not bother warming up. “Darren Till a damn lie,” he said right away, before telling everyone how their first battle truly went. “I already beat you like a drum. Why would I turn down a fight against you? You didn’t land one punch on me. You didn’t even swing a gust of air by my face.”

From there, he accused ‘The Gorilla’ of chasing clout over truth. “He’s just trying to involve himself in the moment. Clout is a very powerful drug… he’s clearly consuming the clout.” But Woodley didn’t just deny the claim; he went on to explain that he accepted the rematch as soon as the UFC proposed it. “I accepted that fight before it was even offered to Luke Rockhold… I always keep receipts.”

For Woodley, a rematch with Darren Till would’ve been a courtesy, not a necessity. After all, he already had a dominant win over the fighter back at UFC 228. “I already did what I needed to do… I had my best performance of my life against him,” he said. If he ever ran it back, it would have been for ‘The Gorilla,’ not for himself.

So, with that narrative behind him, ‘The Chosen One’ is now focused on what comes next: a six-round boxing bout against Anderson Silva on the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua undercard. The fight only materialized after Chris Weidman withdrew, leaving Silva with no opponent, and Woodley rushed in right away.

Having already boxed and lost to Jake Paul twice, Tyron Woodley sees this as an opportunity to change the narrative of his post-UFC career. And to help him achieve this, ‘The Problem Child’ has just provided him with a really helpful tip.

Jake Paul’s advice for Tyron Woodley to beat Anderson Silva

For Tyron Woodley, the Silva fight is more than just a late-notice replacement; it’s an opportunity to rewrite the tale of his post-UFC career. Ironically, the guy who shows him the clearest road to victory is the same man who has dealt him two boxing defeats. Jake Paul may be preparing for Anthony Joshua, but when asked about Woodley vs. Silva, he immediately pointed to one simple adjustment.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has fought and defeated both Silva and Woodley, so his reading is based on actual experience. “If Tyron can utilize his jab, which was the key for me against Anderson, then I could see Tyron doing it,” Jake Paul explained. “But if Tyron doesn’t use his jab a lot, then I think Anderson will win.” No trash talk, just a straightforward tactical comment from someone who has previously solved Silva’s rhythm.

However, whether Tyron Woodley follows that advice is another story. His main flaw in boxing has been hesitating rather than letting his hands go. But now, with a high-profile stage and a chance to regain momentum, he may eventually have to rely on the most basic weapon in the sport. If he does, ‘The Problem Child’ believes he has a legitimate chance. If not, Silva’s experience will show.