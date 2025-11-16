UFC CEO Dana White Names One Thing That Surprised Him as Conor Benn Defeats Chris Eubank Jr in Rematch

History was made last night as Conor Benn not only avenged his April loss to Chris Eubank Jr., but also delivered the first Benn family victory in a rivalry that dates back to their fathers’ iconic battles of the 1990s. Seven months ago, after the loss, Conor Benn admitted that he’d been too reckless, letting the moment slip away. But on a cold November night in front of nearly 65,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he flipped the entire storyline, finally giving his family the win they’d chased for decades. Still, that wasn’t the part that caught UFC CEO Dana White off guard.

A few hours later, as Dana White spoke to reporters in the UFC 322 post-fight press conference, one interviewer asked, “Dana, I know you’re a big boxing fan. Did you happen to catch the Conor Benn versus Chris Eubank Junior rematch?”

Dana White kept his response simple when asked about the fight. “I didn’t see it, but I got the update on it. I heard the crowd was going crazy out there,” he said. He added that everyone seemed really into the action. Though Dana White didn’t seem particularly interested in the boxing match, fans absolutely loved the war in the ring. And honestly, why wouldn’t they?

From the opening bell, Conor Benn came out with purpose. His jab was crisp, his one-twos were sharp, and he kept Eubank Jr. moving backward all night. Eubank, on the other hand, looked nothing like the fighter who won their first clash. Moreover, the punch stats made the story even more striking.

Chris Eubank Jr. landed 300 fewer punches this time compared to their first fight, looking like a completely diminished version of himself. He was outworked in almost every minute of every round and dropped twice in the final frame before all three judges scored the fight widely in Benn’s favor.

Eubank Jr. managed only 36 jabs compared with 140 in their first meeting, and just 32 power punches compared with 227. Benn, meanwhile, landed 173 total punches, less than last time, but with far more discipline. He doubled his jab output (81 vs. 35) and cut down on risky power shots (92 vs. 180), showing a smarter, more controlled approach.

Anyway, now that the rivalry sits at 1-1, fans are already wondering: will we get a trilogy fight? Interestingly enough, Conor Benn seems to have an answer ready.

Conor Benn brings the feud to a final end

Ring Magazine quickly shared the outcome on X right after the final bell, posting, “REDEMPTION FOR BENN. Conor Benn BEATS Chris Eubank Jr by unanimous decision.” It was a result that carried heavy emotional weight, especially given how deeply the Benn–Eubank rivalry is rooted in boxing history.

Their fathers’ iconic clashes in the 1990s added an extra layer of meaning to this year’s two fights, but after the rematch, Conor Benn made it clear he feels the story has reached its end. “I feel like this is the end of the Benn-Eubank saga,” he said. “Done and finished. It’s over.”

He even explained why, saying, “I know Chris has twins coming and I’ve got my boy, but this ends here.” Chris Eubank Jr., meanwhile, didn’t dismiss the idea entirely. “It’s 1-1,” he acknowledged, adding that he needs time to deal with personal matters before deciding anything. “Maybe we’ll see something new with me and him, maybe we won’t.” For now, though, it seems the trilogy door is firmly closed, at least on Conor Benn’s side.

That said, do you think Conor Benn is right to close the door on a trilogy, or should fans expect one more Benn-Eubank showdown?