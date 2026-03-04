Boxing drama doesn’t just happen in the ring; sometimes it happens years later, on podcasts. Logan Paul recently reopened the discussion about his 2021 showdown with Floyd Mayweather, and this time it wasn’t about who won imaginary rounds; it was about money.

Specifically, ‘The Maverick’ claims he is still owed $1.5 million. As if that wasn’t enough, an unlikely figure from MMA history chimed in with his own sarcastic complaint. Because when it comes to Floyd Mayweather, apparently, everyone seems to have an invoice.

Campbell McLaren claims a refund as Logan Paul opens up on money Floyd Mayweather owes

“He pre-sold the fight using my likeness to some company in, I think, Dubai or like the Middle East,” Paul explained on The Iced Coffee Hour. “This is my understanding of it, for $10 million cash.

We ended up doing the fight in the States with a different company. That is the company that put on the fight. That is the company that paid me. But he sold our fight with my name and likeness to someone else in Dubai for $10 million cash.”

According to him, that deal was separate from the company that eventually staged the fight in Miami and paid him directly. The sticking point? Their agreement. Logan Paul further stated that the company that reportedly paid Floyd Mayweather is now suing him, although he is unsure where the case stands.

“It’s our fight, bro. Our deal was 15%,” he added. “Smoked me, so I got 15% out of it. 15% of $10 million is $1.5 million.

“That company that paid him that money is suing him. I actually don’t know the status on that lawsuit. I should check in because he still owes me money, but he has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment.”

That’s when UFC co-creator Campbell McLaren chimed in—not with legal advice, but with sarcasm as he retweeted the clip of Logan Paul’s claim.

“Floyd owes me $10,000 for the ticket to the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015,” he wrote on X. “It was maybe the dance of the century.

I asked him for the $10,000 back at an event later on. He was not amused.”

In case you didn’t catch it, he wasn’t serious. It was a poke at how underwhelming many people found the megafight to be.

Nonetheless, the timing is interesting. Floyd Mayweather is lining up more exhibitions, while former opponents have publicly stated that they are still waiting for checks.

It’s unclear whether Logan Paul will ever receive the $1.5 million. But one thing is certain: the business side of boxing stays undefeated when it comes to creating the best headlines. And to be fair, while ‘The Maverick’ lost $1.5 million, he surely made up for it with his massive $16.4 million sale of a Pokémon card.

Logan Paul creates a record just by selling a Pokémon card

Ironically, the $1.5 million Logan Paul says he never received from Floyd Mayweather pales in comparison to another deal he recently pulled off. Because beyond the ring, the YouTuber-turned-WWE star just cashed in on something even rarer than a boxing purse: a Pokémon card.

‘The Maverick’ recently sold his iconic ‘Pikachu Illustrator’ card for $16,492,000 via Goldin Auctions, creating a new record for the most expensive trading card ever sold. The YouTuber-turned-WWE star has long been an avid Pokémon collector, famously wearing a rare Charizard card on a gold chain for his aforementioned fight with Mayweather in 2021.

“Goodbye my friend,” Logan Paul wrote on X after the sale. “What a privilege it’s been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world.

From Guinness World Records to WWE debuts, Netflix to National News, this card and I have been on a generational run.”

‘The Maverick’ compared it to defeating the Elite Four in Pokémon and embarking on a new quest. In other words, if Floyd Mayweather still owes him $1.5 million, Paul probably isn’t losing sleep over it.