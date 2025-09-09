UFC Fans Discontent as Dana White Makes Rare Exception for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford

Superfights aren’t easy to make, whether you’re talking about UFC or about boxing. The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford match, however, qualifies as being one of the biggest fights in combat sports history, and understandably, the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. But to add to the fans’ excitement, the UFC released an Embedded vlog series, featuring two boxers for the first time, but the MMA fans are not happy with Dana White.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight is the second boxing endeavor that Dana White has ever co-promoted, with the first one being Conor McGregor’s boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. And guess what? The UFC is going all out with its promotion for the fight that takes place on Mexican Independence Day, featuring the two boxers in a show that has traditionally focused only on UFC fighters.

So, the UFC Embedded series dropped the first episode on YouTube for the boxing superfight this weekend. There will be a few more episodes that will lead up to the eventual fight between Saul’ Alvarez and ‘Bud’ Crawford. The episode featured some of the other fights on the PPV card as well, including Dana White-endorsed Irish boxer Callum Walsh.

via Imago Mexican boxer Saúl Canelo Álvarez L and American Terence Crawford are separated by Ultimate Fighting Championship UFC president Dana White during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz in New York, United States, 22 June 2025. Canelo, the undisputed super middleweight champion, called his September opponent, American Terence Crawford, a boxing legend . Canelo Alvarez describes Terence Crawford as a legend of boxing ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xOctavioxGuzmánx AME7889 20250622-55017209001_1

Well, as we’ve mentioned already, the UFC fans were not having any of it. They sounded off on Dana White, believing that he’s neglecting his first duty as the head honcho of the MMA’s biggest promotion. Here’s what they had to say.

Dana White triggers UFC fans with Canelo-Crawford fight promotion

The last time Dana White was involved in a boxing match was for a good reason. He had Conor McGregor on one side and Floyd Mayweather on the other, as they went on to compete in the biggest fight in combat sports history. The payday was certainly good for all the parties involved, and as such, fans are sure that White has something similar to gain from the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight. “Oh, Dana’s getting a big pay day from this lol,” a fan commented on YouTube in that regard.

Meanwhile, there has always been a competition between boxing promoters and the UFC, leading a fan to claim that the Embedded vlog series wasn’t necessary. “Absolutely no reason for boxing to have an embedded.” Other fans had similar sentiments, prompting one fan to write, “This should not be being promoted by the UFC.” A lot of people believe that, if the roles were reversed, boxing promoters would have abstained from returning the favor to Dana White’s promotion. On that note, a YouTube user commented, “Now lets see if the boxing promotions will promote ufc fights.”

While most MMA fans were livid with this decision, there were quite a few fans, presumably boxing fans, who believed that Dana White was helping the sport. As a fan commented, “I love what Turki & Dana are doing with boxing! Hope it continues,” he also mentioned the General Entertainment Authority’s chairman’s contribution to boxing as well. But the most important fact is that the biggest boxing star was featured on UFC’s channel, leaving fans shocked. “Never would’ve thought Canelo would be on embedded,” one of those fans wrote. On another note, fans who love both MMA and boxing are excited to have two events coming up this weekend. “ITS DOUBLE FIGHT WEEK BOYZZZZ.”



Well, there is considerable pushback that Dana White is facing with his use of the UFC platform to promote boxing matches. But what do you think about the situation? Drop your comments below.