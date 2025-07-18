UFC Icon Bruce Buffer Embarrasses Brother Michael in Wholesome ESPYs Moment

The House of Buffer is blessed with voices destined to rule the combat sports realm. From the iconic Michael Buffer, boxing’s million-dollar man, whose crisp catchphrase “Let’s Get Ready to Rumble” changed the game, to Bruce Buffer, the electrifying voice of the Octagon, these brothers have etched their legacy into the fabric of fight history. But what happens when these two legends meet face to face? A hilariously wholesome moment unfolds, equal parts awkward and heart-melting, like chocolate in the summer sun.

Both of them met each other at the EPSYs, and their interaction was quite hilarious. Introducing his brother, Bruce stated, “We are here at the ESPYs, and we are with the greatest announcer of all time, Michael Buffer. Michael?” A confused Michael called out to his younger brother in a comedic manner as he stated, “He is the UFC star. He is a star — he is the voice of the Octagon. Come on, brother!”

The icing on the cake was when Bruce, in a rhythmic manner, sang, “This is my brother. We are at the ESPYs, we are having fun!” Slightly embarrassing, yet wholesome for Michael as he said, “Can’t take them anywhere.” In their early days, Bruce Buffer worked various jobs before being introduced to the UFC. How will you react when we say that the voice of the Octagon used to run telemarketing businesses, nutritional products companies, and other ventures when he was just 18? Shocked?

Well, this is the truth: Buffer started his own company when he was just 18. That’s not all, when he was in his 20’s, he gave motivational talks on sales, branding, health, and entrepreneurship. After those endeavors, Bruce worked with Michael to establish his career as an announcer.

However, Bruce truly made a name for himself after lending his voice tor\ the UFC, and since then, things have drastically changed for both of them. Interestingly, Bruce Buffer never knew that Michael Buffer was his brother until his early 20s. The story of how he found out about his elder brother is quite enticing.

Bruce Buffer tells the story about how he met his brother

Back in the days when Mike Tyson ruled the boxing ring, Bruce Buffer was casually watching a match on live television and that’s when he witnessed a sharp-suited man with a comandig voice appeared on the screen, the man introduced himself as Michael Buffer and that’s when Bruce understood that he might have something to do with the boxing announcer.

While having a conversation on Impaulsive, Bruce Buffer stated, “So now, without saying to my dad or anything, I started ringing Bob Arum and Don King’s offices, trying to find out where he grew up. Who is this guy? It turned out he grew up in New Jersey, very close to where I grew up in Philadelphia. People started stopping me in the streets as he got more popular. They say, ‘Is that your brother, Michael Buffer, who does let’s get ready to rumble? ’ I go, ‘No, my brother is Brian, ’ who was my older brother.”

He further added, “But it kept on happening. So, my dad and I are driving up north to San Francisco, and I tell him what’s going on, and I said, ‘Dad, do you have any idea who this guy is? ’ This is what I got, ‘I think that’s your brother. He goes, ‘Son, I never told you, I’ve been married to your mom for 35 years, but in World War II, when I went overseas to do my part as a marine when I was 20, I was married briefly for nine months. When I came back, a son was born, a divorce ensued, and the last time I saw him was when he was two-and-a-half. Michael was raised by foster parents. His mother passed away when he was six. In his own words, he had a beautiful ‘Leave It to Beaver lifestyle’; he had a great upbringing.”

Quite a Hollywood movie-like story the brothers have, same father but different mothers, and how did they find out about each other? A rather interesting coincidence. Well, years have passed since then, and both of them have made a name for themselves in the world of combat sports. Now, it is to be seen whether the House of Buffer will carry on with the legacy or not.