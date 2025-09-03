UFC Legend Claims He Can Beat Mike Tyson Over Grandfather’s 36-Year-Old Judgement; MMA Fans in Disbelief

To say Chuck Liddell was vicious in his prime would be a serious understatement, as he was violence personified. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was one of the first mixed martial artists to achieve mainstream recognition and helped carry the UFC out of its early “dark ages.”. And there were good reasons why he became the face of the UFC back then.

Apart from his signature mohawk and French beard, Liddell gained fame for his brutal fighting style, often leaving opponents unconscious in the octagon. Simply put, he was one of the baddest men in the world at the time. So when fans ask if Liddell could beat perhaps the baddest man ever, Mike Tyson, in a street fight, he confidently says he could, though that claim is now drawing strong pushback from the MMA and boxing communities.

Mike Tyson might need to watch out for Chuck Liddell’s killer kick

Back in November 2019, Chuck Liddell stirred the debate when he suggested that Mike Tyson, despite being one of the greatest knockout artists in boxing history, would stand little chance against him in a street fight. At the time, he recalled how his grandfather once told him at 19, “Hey, you know that Mike Tyson guy? I know you can beat him.” That memory later came up in an interview with Ed Mylett, sparking the viral conversation.

Recently (August 30, 2025), while speaking with Basement Talk, Liddell clarified the story. He explained that Mylett was actually the first person to directly ask him who would win in a street fight between him and Mike Tyson. “It was funny because I always tell a story about my grandfather…..he was the first to actually ask me who would win,” the 55-year-old Liddell said. “My grandpa raised me….my grandpa used to, when I was like 19 years old, be like ‘You can beat that Mike Tyson guy’”

When pressed on the hypothetical matchup, Liddell gave his breakdown. While acknowledging Tyson’s legendary power, he said his chances would come down to avoiding that initial punch. “He’s got one shot on my way in. I need him not to catch me with that shot coming in,” Liddell explained. If Tyson missed, Liddell was confident about his chances then: “If I kick him down, once I get past, if he missed that shot, I’m going to take him down. It’s over. He will not get up. I am not letting him up.”

Despite Liddell’s confidence in a street fight scenario, he emphasized that he has a lot of respect for the 59-year-old, and added “I know Mike. He has always been really cool to me. I have known him since before.”

Liddell also noted that he recently crossed paths with Mike Tyson in Saudi Arabia, adding that their relationship has always been respectful. He further recalled being seen on TV with Conor McGregor saying, “That was fun. There were so many boxers out there.” Now, as the 36-year-old statement resurfaces, fans are leaving no stone unturned in reminding Chuck Liddell of the reality, what would have actually happened if a prime Mike Tyson and Liddell crossed paths in a street fight.

Bet Against Mike Tyson? You’ll Lose Every Time

“Tyson with zero mma training: Lidell wins. Tyson with a 2 weeks tutorial on take down defense: Lidell dies,” one user commented, referencing Chuck Liddell, whose last victory came in 2007 against Wanderlei Silva. Liddell had been on a three-fight losing streak before falling to Tito Ortiz in their trilogy fight in 2018, after defeating him twice previously, a series that ultimately led to his retirement.

via Imago March 8, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: CHUCK LIDDELL a American former professional mixed martial artist was present cage side during UFC 313 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20250308_zsp_o117_157 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

“OK Chuck…you never in your life faced anyone as fast and as powerful as Tyson in his prime,” another fan wrote. Although Liddell defeated fighters like Randy Couture twice after his first loss in 2003, Tyson’s 37-fight winning streak, along with victories over names like Peter McNeeley and Michael Spinks and his tough bouts with Evander Holyfield, overshadow Liddell’s MMA accomplishments.

Some fans focused on Mike Tyson’s upbringing, noting that his childhood in a rough part of Brooklyn shaped his toughness. “I’m not sure what people are thinking, Tyson is from the streets. Tyson would beat Chuck. I like Chuck, but let’s get real, Tyson in his prime,” one user wrote. Others simply placed their bets on the 50-7 boxer, saying, “My money is on Tyson.”

Many mocked Liddell directly. “Chuck…your chin is glass. Tyson would crush it…literally!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “Chuck is really delusional…he got knocked senseless by Rashad Evans with one punch. Tyson would’ve sent him to the morgue.” Another commented on the street-fight scenario, joking, “Try that takedown in a street fight, you not gonna have no ear 😂😂😂.”That said, although Chuck Liddell currently has no plans to return to MMA, if a fight between him and Mike Tyson ever happened, who would you bet on?