UFC Legend Joins Laila Ali and Others in Star-Studded Commentary Team for Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

Netflix is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s showdown between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov. And assembling a star-studded commentary team is a major part of that effort. The event marks Fury’s return to the squared circle after reversing his retirement, while Conor Benn features on the co-main event of what is being billed as a historic, Netflix-exclusive night for British boxing. Now, adding even more intrigue, a legendary name from the UFC has also joined the broadcast lineup.

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“Direct from London, one of the most anticipated fights of the year gains even more weight,” former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo wrote on Instagram. “Fury vs Makhmudov. Tomorrow, live on @netflix! Are you ready?”

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He also shared a poster confirming his role on the commentary team for the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov showdown. Jose Aldo officially retired from MMA for a second time on May 10, 2025, following a loss to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315. The 38-year-old Hall of Famer had previously stepped away in September 2022 to pursue boxing before returning in May 2024, making this latest decision his definitive exit from the sport.

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The broadcast lineup for the Netflix event was already stacked. Former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis will serve as an analyst alongside ex-British champion Carl Froch. Adding further pedigree, Laila Ali—daughter of the legendary Muhammad Ali—will also provide expert insight. They will be joined by boxing stars David Haye and Andre Ward alongside lead commentator Mauro Ranallo.

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Hosting duties will be handled by Anna Woolhouse and Josh Denzel, with Elle Duncan anchoring the coverage. Now, turning to the action inside the ring on Saturday night, Tyson Fury appears to have special plans for Arslanbek Makhmudov.

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Tyson Fury plans to make an example out of Arslanbek Makhmudov

‘The Gypsy King’ returns to the ring this weekend with a clear message and plenty to prove after a long layoff and recent setbacks. The 37-year-old is coming off back-to-back defeats and a 16-month absence, but he insists he is fully prepared following an intensive 16-week training camp. Confident and animated as ever, Fury made it clear he intends to dominate.

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“I feel actually sorry for Arslanbek Makhmudov … I’m going to make an example of him,” Fury said, predicting a one-sided contest. “He’s a big 6-foot-7 lump, won’t be able to get out [of] the way of me. I’m going to knock his head right off his two shoulders.”

Beyond this fight, Fury reaffirmed his standing in the division,

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“When you mention Tyson Fury, you know you’re going to get paid.”

He warned rivals that “they’re going to be begging me to fight by the end of the year.”

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Tyson Fury has also been mentioned in conversation for a long-awaited, all-British fight against Anthony Joshua. However, it remains to be seen whether ‘The Gypsy King’ is willing to risk another loss by facing a dangerous Joshua.

That being said, it appears the Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov fight is all set to move forward with the best broadcast team fans could have hoped for. But will the Brit replicate that brilliance inside the ring?