UFC Legend Jon Jones & Undefeated Boxing Champ David Benavidez Share Painful Past They’d Rather Forget

UFC legend Jon Jones may have had arguably the greatest MMA career ever, but there are a lot of people who refuse to give him the GOAT crown. Why? As much as he’s encountered trouble in his personal struggles, involving several legal encounters, he’s had some mishaps in his professional life as well. You may already know Jones’s past of doping violations, and one of the substances he got caught for was a drug, c—-ne.

Jon Jones proudly claimed before the fight that he defeated Daniel Cormier after “a weekend of c—-ne” prior to their rematch. But that’s not something that the fight community is proud of, and neither was the commission, as ‘Bones’ got suspended after getting caught. During a recent edition of Hall of Famer Michael Bisping‘s Believe You Me podcast, he and co-host Paul Felder took a look at the fighters who popped for the aforementioned substance, and guess what? Jones also had a boxing star make the same mistake he did.

“In 2015, Jon Jones tested for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of c—-ne, before his UFC 182 title defense,” one of the producers stated on Michael Bisping’s podcast. As the English legend tried to find others, recalling former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard‘s 2016 suspension for testing positive for c—-ne. As Bisping asked, “Who else? Melvin Guillard? I’ve got to get that right,” his producer mentioned David Benavidez. “David Benavidez is a boxer who also got popped for it,” he added.

David Benavidez is undefeated, much like Jon Jones, who, despite one loss on his record, did not lose to anybody clean, although there have been certain fights when people had him losing, but he won. The 28-year-old is arguably in his prime at the moment, but back when he was just entering his 20s, Benavidez popped for benzoylecgonine, which has been identified as a ‘key ingredient’ for making c—-ne.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – March 5: Jon Jones at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : Event on March 5, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States.Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx SPP_157509

Jon Jones has been in the hot seat for quite some time, still feeling the heat from that suspension over the banned substance, even years later. However, he had maintained that it was just for a single evening, and he ended up getting caught with it. This is what he had to share.

Jon Jones claimed he’s not a ‘c-ke guy’

Jon Jones has boasted about partying a lot and then fighting the very next day in the UFC. He once spoke about his lifestyle, admitting that he does love to drink. But when it came to c—-ne, he said that he didn’t have any kind of addiction when it comes to this substance, but did try it once. It was the only time that he tried and failed a drug test thereafter. Jones even expressed regret for doing it because people won’t stop talking about it.

“I’m not a c-ke guy… I tried cocaine one night, and the athletic commission is there the next day,” Jon Jones said in 2015 after the doping violation. “It was just, like, how in the world did this just go down? How did it happen this way? So now people like to paint me as this c-ke head, and my haters would love for me to be a c-ke head, but far from it.”

While it’s not something that pops up now and then, the fact that Jon Jones and David Benavidez continued to compete even after testing positive for c—-ne appeared to be a surprising one for another one of Michael Bisping’s producers. “I feel like this happens a lot where dudes might get caught for a banned substance, and it just quietly, like an article somewhere, and goes away,” he said, insinuating that these discussions fade away with time. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments below.