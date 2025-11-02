UFC Legend Reveals Jake Paul’s ‘Calculated Risk’ in Letting Francis Ngannou Save His Netflix Superfight

“Two other names being explored: Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz,” wrote renowned boxing journalist Mike Coppinger on X, highlighting that the upcoming Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition bout is now under threat. Recently, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis found himself in legal trouble following a domestic battery civil suit, triggering a domino effect. As a result, this development has created major challenges for him and now puts the Netflix bout against ‘The Problem Child’ at risk.

Despite the ongoing uncertainty, the fight remains scheduled for November 14, and MVP recently announced on social media that they have “immediately initiated an investigation.” Meanwhile, Coppinger suggested in another post that the promotion could push the fight to December, although they have not confirmed anything. While Paul has already faced Diaz once, the potential Francis Ngannou vs. Jake Paul matchup has already sparked debate, including criticism from UFC legend Michael Bisping. But ‘The Count’ still sees a silver lining for the Ohio native.

Michael Bisping reacts to the speculated Francis Ngannou vs Jake Paul bout

On his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping weighed in on the matchup, calling it “number one bullsh-t,” expressing skepticism similar to when Paul was previously in talks to face Anthony Joshua, a fight that never came to fruition. ”The Count’ also highlighted the unpredictable nature of sports, noting that anything can happen. Francis Ngannou was “flatlined” in his last boxing bout and lost the one before via split decision, which could make targeting Jake Paul easier in a comeback fight.

Regarding the potential upside, Michael Bisping said, “I mean, that is three of the biggest boxing paydays that you could have in this generation, you know. So, fair play to the guy. I mean, Jesus Christ, I imagine the purse would be absolutely gigantic. And for J. Paul, it would almost kind of be worth that calculated risk because it would be a lose-lose cuz even if he did lose, which he would, people would be like, well, but look at the ba–s on him, you know, look at the ba–s, but he might get hurt.”

Jake Paul has earned a reputation in the promotion for taking on retired athletes, or opponents past their prime, often competing at cruiserweight. Earlier this year, when ‘The Problem Child’ announced he would face Gervonta Davis, it marked a bold yet controversial move, especially since the two fighters have a significant size difference, which many labeled a “mismatched” fight.

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – APRIL 23: Francis Ngannou arrives to the UFC 261 Weigh-In at at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 23, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Now, with Francis Ngannou’s name entering the conversation, the size gap remains a major factor, as ‘The Predator’ typically weighs between 280–293 pounds, while Jake Paul usually comes in around 210 pounds.

Throwback to when Francis Ngannou rejected a fight with Jake Paul

Though Francis Ngannou is typically private, a feud emerged last year during the controversial Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. Tensions escalated when Paul secured a victory, upsetting many fans and fighters, including ‘The Predator’ , who sent a message to Paul: “Next time I see this @jakepaul guy I’m gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps 😬😬.” In turn, ‘The Problem Child’ praised Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, as “the better heavyweight after all,” further fueling the rivalry.

Later, when asked about facing Jake Paul in the ring, the PFL Superfights champ dismissed the idea. “No, no, no, no, c’mon, don’t be silly,” Ngannou told TMZ. “Maybe if we put [Jake and Logan Paul] in the cage, maybe there’s something to do there. C’mon, like respect me a little bit.” Meanwhile, both Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul hold executive roles within the PFL and have publicly supported each other over the past couple of years.

As a result, the former UFC heavyweight champion continues to defend Paul amid the backlash the fight between the 27-year-old and Tyson has received. With rumors of a Ngannou vs. Jake Paul matchup now circulating, what’s your take on the potential bout? Do you think ‘The Predator’ would make the ideal opponent for Paul in an exhibition fight? Share your thoughts below.