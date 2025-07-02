UFC Noche Gets Interesting as Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Challenged in Dana White’s Absence

The UFC will not be having their UFC 320 PPV in September, but Dana White will be busy, as he’s got a big-time boxing PPV to look after. As we all know, the CEO is co-promoting the Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford superfight, which will be taking place on 13 September. However, that’s not the only combat event taking place on Mexican Independence Day, as Noche UFC will be a Fight Night this time.

Well, UFC 320 was initially supposed to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico, at Arena Guadalajara, which is under construction. In fact, a lot of shows at that venue have been canceled till September, which led Dana White and Co. to move the PPV to October 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. So, the event was postponed as a result of White’s commitment to the boxing PPV.

However, the UFC will not stay idle during Mexican Independence Day this year. After all, Dana White and Co. have committed to celebrating the auspicious day of the year with an event. Hence, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford’s headlining PPV will be going head-to-head with Noche UFC 3 in San Antonio in the form of UFC Fight Night 259.

Dana White and the matchmakers have put two explosive featherweight fighters, Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, in the main event. So far, the card is still in the works as recent reports suggest Raul Rosas Jr. will be fighting Rob Font, and Jared Gordon will fight Rafa Garcia on September 13.

Well, a UFC Fight Night event and a major boxing event involving two of the biggest stars of the sport, fans could be worried about one event overlapping the other. However, Dana White has assured the fans that there will be no such issues in September. Here’s what he had to say.

Dana White promises about no overlap between his boxing and UFC events

There’s no doubt that the Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford fight is a pretty big deal. Two of the top 5 pound-for-pound boxers will be battling for the undisputed super middleweight championship. Meanwhile, a lot of Mexican fighters are possibly going to feature on Noche UFC 3, so fans may want to catch the action from both events, but are worried if the timings clash with each other. Well, Dana White claims that fans will be able to watch both shows since they will be airing sequentially.

“I’ve always had this theory that if you can get people to stay home on a Saturday night,” White said, “and you put on two great fights the same night — we have UFC Noche that night, and I know that there’s a lotta questions about this. The main events, the main cards, will not cross over,” Dana White told the ‘Ring Magazine’. “You’ll be able to watch one right into the other, so to be part of a historic night on Mexican Independence Day — I love it. I feel very blessed to be here. Thank [Turki Alalshikh] and both fighters up here. It’s gonna be a great night, historic night of fighting.”

Well, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for the MMA and UFC fans on one side and the boxing fans on the other. Also, this will be Dana White's first time promoting a boxing PPV of such magnitude since he started working as the head honcho of the UFC. He's got a lot to look out for as well.