UFC Noche Reduced to a Canelo vs. Crawford Commercial as Dana White Solves Dilemma

For the first time in combat sports history, Dana White and TKO will oversee two major events on the same day. On September 13, fans of both MMA and boxing will split their attention between two marquee matchups during the Mexican Independence weekend, as White stages dual celebrations of Mexican heritage.

First up, UFC Noche, the promotion’s third annual event, will take place at Texas’ Frost Bank Center. Meanwhile, 1,180 miles away in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium, boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez will defend his super middleweight title against Terence Crawford under the Zuffa Boxing banner. The simultaneous scheduling is no accident — it’s a calculated convergence that leverages UFC’s massive reach to boost the visibility of the Canelo vs. Crawford boxing event, while also elevating UFC Noche as a major cultural moment.

UFC Noche’s spotlight exposed Dana White’s plan to boost Canelo vs. Crawford

However, Dana White quickly addressed the concerns, saying, “You’ll be able to watch one right into the other, so to be part of a historic night on Mexican Independence Day — I love it.” To accommodate the overlap, UFC moved UFC Noche’s main card earlier, ensuring it concludes before the Canelo vs. Crawford ring walks. Still, some fans suggested postponing UFC Noche to the following week.

On the other hand, American senior journalist Luke Thomas views the move as a calculated strategy by Dana White: “My guess is they want to use it as a commercial to get MMA fans to watch Canelo vs. Crawford. That’s my expectation…, so I understand the timing of this. I think about it rationally, right? If you’re a Mexican boxing fan or an American boxing fan, you don’t need UFC to be promoted to you. You’re ready to go. And by the way, we’ll talk about it later.”

While some fans suggested postponing UFC Noche to the following week, Dana White and TKO never considered it. Logistical challenges had already reshuffled the schedule. Construction delays at Arena Guadalajara forced the promotion to move UFC Noche to Texas as a Fight Night on September 13, while UFC 320 shifted to October.

The adjustment serves Dana White and TKO strategically, as Canelo vs. Crawford carries a far bigger draw. The matchup revives Zuffa Boxing since Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, now backed by Saudi promoter Turki Al-Alkhaikh. Every move reflects a calculated plan: the UFC is using its platform to amplify hype for Canelo vs. Crawford, with the UFC website itself highlighting the promotion’s all-in approach.

The fight is officially confirmed for September 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will stream globally on Netflix at no additional cost to subscribers, starting at approximately 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Preliminary bouts begin earlier in the evening, building toward the main event. Commentary will feature crossover talent such as Jon Anik from the UFC alongside boxing analysts like Max Kellerman and Andre Ward.

Dana White reveals his gripe with the Canelo-Crawford bout

UFC President Dana White has long favored arenas over stadiums for hosting events, citing their ability to create a more intimate and electric atmosphere for fans. While he acknowledges the raw energy that large stadium shows can bring, White argues that arenas offer a more controlled setting, where spectators are closer to the action, resulting in a more engaging experience. In his view, stadiums can dilute the intensity of the crowd, whereas arenas concentrate the excitement, keeping it vibrant throughout the event.

Despite this preference, the upcoming highly anticipated boxing showdown between Canelo and Crawford under Zuffa Boxing is set for the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas—a move White has openly criticized. Notably, the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, recently hosted WrestleMania 41. Valued at an estimated $2.15 billion, it is the second most expensive stadium in the world and features 44 escalators, 2,300 TVs, a 92-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch.

“I don’t want to take the experience away from people,” White said during a September 2024 interview. “We’ve done stadiums before. It’s just it’s not my favourite thing. I like arenas. Yeah, I really like arenas.” However, while he manages much of the logistics, the final decision on the venue rests with Alalshikh. “Yeah, I hate it,” White told Papa Legaspi about the stadium setting, “So because I hate it so much, you know I’m gonna have to try and figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant…”

While stadium cards are appealing for scale and crossover appeal, White’s consistent preference for arenas underscores a broader philosophy: prioritizing fight-night atmosphere and fan satisfaction over spectacle. With UFC Noche anchoring Mexican Independence weekend and the Canelo-Crawford event serving as the commercial crescendo, the dual card strategy reveals executive-level chess influences the combat sports calendar.