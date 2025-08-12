UFC’s $7.7 Billion Deal Serves as Wake-Up Call for Boxing as Top Rank Struggles Without ESPN

When sports streaming platform DAZN entered the market, it was ambitious in aiming to end the pay-per-view model. Initially, DAZN delivered on this promise by offering events without additional fees. However, by 2022, the platform reversed course and reintroduced pay-per-view events on top of its monthly subscription. What DAZN struggled to achieve, the UFC’s new $7.7 billion partnership with Paramount+ and CBS promises to accomplish.

Dana White, UFC’s CEO, and Paramount announced on Monday a landmark seven-year deal that will move the promotion away from ESPN. Starting in 2026, all 13 numbered events and 30 Fight Nights will air exclusively on Paramount+ and CBS, effectively ending pay-per-view in the United States. White confirmed the deal on Instagram right after the announcement alongside his own thoughts on the mega deal with Paramount.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White claims UFC is among the biggest sports in the world

After the announcement, White took to Instagram to say, “For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a Pay-Per-View model, making it more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform. This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world.” He added that the exposure provided by Paramount and CBS is a win for both athletes and fans alike.

AD

However, it’s important to note that the deal only covers U.S. broadcast rights. Paramount does not currently hold the international rights, though they have expressed interest in acquiring them. While all numbered UFC events and Fight Nights will be available to Paramount+ subscribers, a select few will be simulcast on CBS. Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael weighed in on this major shift in combat sports.

He wrote on X, “Huge deal in combat sports as UFC leaves ESPN and no more PPVs,” and added, “Paramount reportedly paying average of $1.1 billion annually over a seven-year deal. For comparison, ESPN didn’t renew Top Rank at around $80M annually.” The longstanding ESPN-Top Rank partnership—which began in 2017—ended on July 26, 2025, with the Xander Zayas vs. Jorge Garcia fight. This also marked the end of boxing broadcasts on linear TV after decades.

ESPN chose not to renew its deal with Top Rank, allowing the boxing promotion to exit early if a new broadcast partner was found. However, Top Rank has yet to secure a new deal and currently lacks any broadcast partnership. They did explore partnerships with platforms like Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and DAZN, but to no avail. The UFC’s new deal alongside Top Rank’s uncertain future served as a stark reminder of their current state.

Top Rank, led by Bob Arum, should have done better, says fan

With no developments on Top Rank’s front, fans have been left disappointed, to say the least. One fan criticized the promotion for delivering subpar events despite its $80 million-per-year deal with ESPN. “Not for nothing, Top Rank did well for itself, just not for boxing during their time with the network. With $80M per [year], they should’ve given us so much more,” the user wrote. To add insult to injury, boxers like Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson left the promotion.

Meanwhile, this user lamented about the state of boxing. “MMA can get a $1 billion deal, and boxing can’t even get one major network for under $100 million? Yikes 😳,” the user wrote. But this was a long time coming. While the ESPN-Top Rank partnership initially was very lucrative, over the years, those numbers have declined.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Someone else shared their perspective on why UFC is flourishing and boxing is not. “UFC adapts to the times, and boxing doesn’t smh. That’s why it keeps getting left behind,” the user wrote. With TKO Group starting the new boxing league, Zuffa Boxing, headed by Dana White, perhaps boxing will reach its old prominence.

via Imago Boxing promoter Bob Arum attends a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel & Towers in Kanagawa, Japan, August 31, 2024. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN 267772085

Meanwhile, this user highlighted that DAZN had the same goal in mind. “Wasn’t this what DAZN was supposed to be, only to turn around and charge pay-per-view fees anyway,” the user asked. While DAZN started that way, financial pressure forced them to bring back the PPV.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While many were commenting on boxing lagging behind, one user explained why the UFC’s new non-pay-per-view model works. “There [are] no stars in the UFC anymore. No need for PPV, the public ain’t goin for it,” they wrote. Although some top fighters have retired or left, the UFC remains the more popular choice among fight fans.

As the new broadcast deal ushers in a fresh era for MMA streaming, boxing seems not only to be lagging behind but also clinging stubbornly to old models. Whether Zuffa Boxing can revive the sport remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: boxing is currently on life support. What’s your take?