UFC Veteran Joins Fans Mourning Death of 28-Year-Old Boxer Who Succumbed to In-Ring Injuries

Another month, another heartbreaking blow. The year 2025 has been a tough pill to swallow for boxing fans, who have faced one heartbreak after another with the loss of cherished icons. From the legendary George Foreman to Georgia O’Connor, Joey Archer, Mike McCallum, and Abu Yusupov, the sport has seen the departure of many of its shining stars. Just last month, fans were left heartbroken by the passing of International Boxing Hall of Famer Don Elbaum, who left us at the ripe old age of 97. Once again, the boxing scene has been rocked, this time by the tragic passing of a young fighter who gave it his all in the ring, pursuing his passion. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari, who trained alongside IBF and WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani, has sadly passed away. Both fighters honed their skills at M.T. Gym, with Kotari coming off a two-fight win streak after experiencing his second career loss to Hiromasa Urakawa in 2024.

On August 2, in a title clash against Yamato Hata at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, the 28-year-old hit the canvas after losing consciousness. He was quickly whisked away to the hospital and had to go under the knife for emergency brain surgery due to a subdural hematoma, but tragically, he lost the battle against his injuries in the days that followed.

On August 4, the Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) issued a press release confirming that both Shigetoshi Kotari and fellow fighter Hiromasa Urakawa had undergone emergency craniotomies following their respective bouts. While the update provided little detail on their conditions at the time, it stated that both fighters were under observation. According to JBC regulations, any boxer requiring a craniotomy is automatically retired and prohibited from competing professionally again.

Tragically, in Kotari’s case, the outcome was far more devastating. The World Boxing Organization was among the first to publicly mourn his heartbreaking death. In an official statement, the WBO said: “Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari. The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community.”

In response to the shocking incidents involving both Kotari and Urakawa, JBC Secretary-General Tsuyoshi Yasukawa announced that reforms are underway. One of the immediate changes includes reducing Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) title bouts from 12 rounds to 10 rounds. Still, such adjustments offer little comfort as Japan’s boxing community grieves the loss of one of its rising talents. And now, the tragedy has also resonated beyond the sport, with a UFC veteran joining fans in mourning the untimely death of the 28-year-old boxer who died from in-ring injuries.

Shigetoshi Kotari proves defense isn’t optional

As the super featherweight, born in Nagoya, Aichi, ended his career with just eight wins, two draws, and two losses before his untimely death, fans were left heartbroken. “💔 Always sad seeing a warrior go out in combat. We love it so much and give our lives to it 💯 🙏🏾🦍🥊🌹,” one user wrote. Similarly, another commented, “Condolences to the family 🕊️.”

UFC veteran Matt Brown also acknowledged the tragedy, liking a post about Kotari’s passing but remaining too heavy-hearted to share any words. But fans, all over the world, expressed their frustration at losing the 28-year-old, who held a height advantage in his final fight and, according to one of the three judges, had actually edged the scorecards before the match was ultimately ruled a draw. “Rest in peace. This is why young guys are more defensive nowadays,” one fan commented.

Others reflected on the harsh realities of the sport. “RIP, boxing ain’t no game, respect all the fighters,” one user wrote. Another shared a simple but heartfelt, “RIP Champ,” while others posted, “May he rest in peace and his family stay strong,” and “Damn, rip young warrior 😢🥀.”

This is truly gut-wrenching news and a major blow for the boxing world. We send our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and team of Shigetoshi Kotari during this difficult time.

Rest In Peace.