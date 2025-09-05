UFC Vets Dare Jake Paul to Accept New Opponent After Humiliating Verdict on Gervonta Davis Fight

The boxing world has been buzzing since last month with the announcement of Jake Paul’s next showdown. ‘El Gallo’ is set to face WBA champion Gervonta Davis in an exhibition bout at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 14, streamed live on Netflix. The announcement alone sent waves through fans, marking the first time in years Paul will step into the ring against someone closer to his age.

Yet, the matchup has already sparked controversy. Jake Paul, a cruiserweight contender, towers over Gervonta Davis, whose natural weight class is far lighter. At his last fight, the YouTube turn boxer weighed 199½ pounds, while ‘Tank’ tipped the scales at 133¾ pounds—a staggering gap that has raised eyebrows. Paul stands 6’1”, Davis 5’5”, and despite reports that the fight will take place at 195 pounds, many critics question the fairness of the contest.

This isn’t just hyperbole: as of early September, GAEC has not approved the bout, citing the weight discrepancy, and the next commission meeting isn’t until September 18. Promoters are already exploring alternative locations to salvage the fight.

UFC Legends Name Darren Till as Ideal Opponent for Jake Paul

Experience-wise, Gervonta Davis certainly has the edge, but most analysts still see Jake Paul as the favorite. For instance, British boxing star Amir Khan was blunt: “Jake Paul is going to hurt Gervonta Davis,” a sentiment widely echoed across the boxing community. Meanwhile, UFC legends Daniel Cormier and Din Thomas have suggested a more interesting challenge for Paul—Darren Till.

Notably, Till recently made headlines in boxing by knocking out former UFC champ Luke Rockhold in the third round under Misfits Boxing, proving he can carry both power and hype into the ring. ‘DC’ weighed in, emphasizing the stakes: “Could you imagine what’s in line for Darren Till? One thing—Derek Jill should fight Jake Paul. That’s the fight, though, because after seeing what he saw, he knows how dangerous that fight is.” Thomas added, without hesitation, “100%. That’s the next fight for Jake Paul. This Gervonta Davis thing—who gives a damn about this? He needs to be fighting Darren Till right now.”

‘The Gorilla’ has always been one of the UFC’s most electrifying fighters. In 2023, at the age of 30, he made a bold move by stepping away from Dana White & Co. after hitting a career crossroads, ultimately getting released to chase new opportunities. Since 2024, he has been steadily carving out a name for himself in boxing after a brief hiatus from the cage. A showdown with Jake Paul? its pure spectacle.

However, veterans warn that Gervonta Davis could risk his reputation and career legacy, given ‘El Gallo’s controversial reputation in the boxing world. Strategically, it could also play into Paul’s favor, echoing his history of taking fights with mismatched odds. Yet, uncertainty lingers, especially with the Gervonta Davis vs. Jake Paul bout now clouded by potential cancellation after being blocked by the U.S. Commission.

Terence Crawford raises eyebrows over Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis matchup

The Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis showdown, slated for November 14 in Atlanta, is now teetering on the edge of collapse, sending shockwaves throughout the boxing world. Meanwhile, the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission (GAEC) has yet to approve the fight, leaving fans wondering if one of the year’s most hyped matchups will actually happen. Already, the clash had fans buzzing—not just for the star power, but also for the jaw-dropping weight disparity.

GAEC rules cap allowable differences at nine pounds to protect fighters; however, Jake Paul weighed over 199 pounds in his last outing, while Gervonta Davis checked in at just 133.8. This means there’s more than a 60-pound gap, raising serious questions about safety and credibility. To add more controversy, boxing superstar Terence Crawford weighed in with a blunt take, calling the fight a “scripted event” and highlighting the mismatch. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, Crawford said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen with a 135 pounder going up against a 200 pounder, you know? If it’s scripted, then it’s going to be good for the fans to watch.”

So, what’s your take on Terence Crawford’s claims? Will the upcoming Gervonta Davis bout be another easy win for Jake Paul, as seen in many of his previous fights, or could this one defy expectations—especially as Paul insists he’s no longer just an influencer-turned-boxer? Drop your opinion below.