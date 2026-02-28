UFC’s Offer Falls Flat as Tom Aspinall’s Teammate Rico Verhoeven Faces Usyk at Pyramids of Giza

Not everyone wants to step inside the Octagon and fight under the UFC banner. Just ask Tom Aspinall’s teammate and kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven. The former GLORY heavyweight champion is one of the biggest names in the combat sports world, with more than 50 fights on his résumé and a 12-year reign as champion. For years, fans and industry observers speculated about a potential UFC debut for him.

In fact, those talks brought them close to a signing, something UFC’s chief business officer, Hunter Campbell, revealed during testimony in the UFC antitrust lawsuit earlier this month. Campbell admitted that the promotion actively “tried to sign him” ahead of UFC 324. However, despite their best efforts, according to Campbell, the Dutch kickboxing great chose “not to sign and go box” instead. Now, it has been revealed why he declined the offer. Rico Verhoeven’s next fight is official: a boxing match against one of the sport’s best.

At 36, Verhoeven will step into the boxing ring for the second time ever to face WBC, WBA, and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Yes, you read that right. The fight, titled “Glory in Giza,” is scheduled to take place at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

“Oleksandr Usyk is fighting kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza on May 23,” wrote Happy Punch on X. “WILD boxing venue.”

“I spent twelve years as the undisputed heavyweight kickboxing champion and accomplished everything I set out to accomplish,” Verhoeven said in an official statement. “But staying at the top didn’t take away the hunger, it strengthened it. I wasn’t looking for comfort, so started looking of the highest challenge available in another world.

“Usyk is undisputed in boxing. That’s the kind of challenge that motivates me. Undisputed versus undisputed. The best facing the best.”

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk also expressed his excitement for the bout.

“I truly respect people who reach the very top in their sport,” Usyk said. “Rico is one of them — a powerful athlete and a great champion. Being a champion isn’t just about belts. It’s about years of hard work, discipline and belief. I respect his journey; he’s truly the King of Kickboxing. But this is boxing — a different game, with its own rules and its own kings.

“I’m ready and really looking forward to meeting him in the ring. It’s going to be a unique experience for both of us, and I know the fans are excited too.”

The upcoming Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven fight will only have the WBC title on the line. And it is being organized with the support of His Excellency Turki Alalshikh.

The undefeated Oleksandr Usyk will return to the ring for the first time in months, following his win over Daniel Dubois in July last year. Meanwhile, Rico Verhoeven is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Artem Vakhitov in June of last year. The surprising announcement of a boxing match at such a historic landmark immediately sent shockwaves across the combat sports community online.

Social media erupts over the “wildest” Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven matchup at Giza

Rico Verhoeven has long sparked rumors about entering MMA. In fact, he even trained with Tom Aspinall at his gym in Manchester. Despite his lifelong boxing background, Verhoeven displayed strong grappling skills while sparring with Aspinall, as the two exchanged techniques and knowledge.

Now, Verhoeven is shifting to boxing, taking on a legend like Oleksandr Usyk—a move that some fans see as risky. One fan therefore commented, “Usyk is going to light up Rico so bad in the boxing ring, that he might end up catching a Rico at the end of the fight.” Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, “This would be a good watch. Easy fight for Usyk though.”

At 36, boxing offers Verhoeven a better path than MMA. Moreover, it gives him higher earnings, similar to how much Francis Ngannou made when he left the UFC for just two boxing fights, reportedly earning $30 million. On the other side, heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has already defeated top names like Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Daniel Dubois. At 39, Usyk might retire from boxing soon. After all, fighters often take crossover fights late in their careers to earn more while giving fans exciting matchups.

Fans are already buzzing about the Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven fight at the Pyramids. One fan commented, “Boxing meets legend vibes pyramids backdrop cinematic energy 100.” Meanwhile, another added, “Wait, are we for real right now? If Usyk actually takes on Rico at the Pyramids, combat sports might’ve just peaked. The visuals alone would be insane but I’ll believe it when I see them face-to-face in Egypt.”

No one expected the Pyramids to host a boxing match. Earlier this year, MrBeast revealed he could not record a Joe Rogan podcast at the top of the Pyramid. Now, fans watch Usyk face one of the greatest kickboxers, and the scene feels surreal. As one fan put it, “Boxing just be doing the wildest sh-t lol, wildest matches, wildest venues, I love this tho. Imagine if Rico wins community would go nuts.”

Fans and the boxing community alike are getting ready for what could be one of the biggest events of the year, featuring two of the best in their respective fields. Oleksandr Usyk has already captured the hearts of many as a fan favorite, but some remain skeptical about the matchup. One fan even commented, “Most likely will get canceled because the Egyptian military occupation will want a cut.”

What’s your take on the May 23 matchup?