Vitor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva’s Crucial Update 45 Days Ahead of Boxing Fight

After a long wait of thirteen years, the fight that fans have been itching to see is finally on the horizon as UFC Hall of Famers Vítor Belfort and Wanderlei Silva are set to reignite their storied rivalry. This time, the showdown will unfold in the boxing ring. Circle September 27 on your calendars, fight fans! São Paulo is set to host ‘Spartan Fight Night 2,’ featuring a highly anticipated rematch between these two MMA legends. Their paths first crossed back in 1998 at UFC 17.5, marking the UFC’s grand debut in Brazil under the Zuffa banner.

In that historic bout, the Brazilian-American Vitor Belfort showcased why people celebrate him for his explosive knockouts by delivering a series of chain-straight blitzes against the debuting Wanderlei Silva. ‘The Phenom’ ended Silva’s UFC debut in just 21 seconds of the first round, making it look effortless. At the time, ‘The Axe Murderer’ was riding a four-fight win streak outside the promotion. Now, the Brazilian gets the chance to even the score at 1-1 in an eight-round boxing clash.

Even with the shift in the combat format, we’re just 45 days away from the big showdown! Wanderlei Silva’s coach, Andre Dida, recently shared insights on the ‘UmDois Esportes’ show regarding their game plan for the upcoming bout.“Well, this mission was supposed to happen back at Tough 1, right?,” Silva’s coach continued, “Wanderlei was training there, but both of them were more fighters back then, training more. They hadn’t taken that retirement break yet; they were still in the fight hype. But nothing has changed…”

Coach Dida also revealed that 12-11 gloves will feature in the Wanderlei Silva vs. Vitor Belfort bout this time, highlighting the seriousness of ‘The Axe Murderer’s preparation. “With his power and experience, we’ve already put together a strategy. We already have a plan to beat Vítor. Wanderlei also wants a lot of fight; he’s dedicating himself fully. Wanderlei trains at least twice a day. He’s doing all parts of his training: sparring, pad work, and physical conditioning.” Coach Andre Dida confirmed the details.

This upcoming boxing event marks only the second time in combat sports history that former MMA rivals will settle their feud in the boxing ring. In the first instance, former UFC veteran Chael Sonnen faced Anderson Silva in a five-round, two-minute exhibition match that ended in a draw.

Now, the same stage will host Wanderlei Silva and Vítor Belfort. Both are approaching their 50s, though the Brazilian-Americanhas maintained some boxing experience since retiring from MMA, including a win over former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield in a 2021 exhibition and a victory against Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. ‘The Axe Murderer’, turning 49 this month, has been less active since leaving MMA but has remained vocal about pursuing boxing bouts.

Vítor Belfort talks preparations for fight with MMA legend Wanderlei Silva

Vítor Belfort steps into the ring against former PRIDE and UFC champion Wanderlei Silva with a sharp mental advantage. Still, the Brazilian-American keeps his eyes on the prize as he hones his skills for the upcoming challenge. Even though ‘The Phenom’ might hold the upper hand in the boxing ring, the Brazilian has kept his foot on the gas since wrapping up his MMA journey in 2006, stepping into the boxing arena for select bouts and pouring his heart into training for the sport right up until 2021.

Belfort faced setbacks along the way, with two planned fights against Mike Tyson and Oscar De La Hoya getting canceled. However, he defeated Evander Holyfield in 2023 and secured a decision win against Ronaldo ‘Jacaré’ Souza, further cementing his progress in boxing.

Known for his aggressive striking and mastery of hooks, kicks, and stomps, Wanderlei Silva remains a formidable opponent. Vitor Belfort is leaving nothing to chance. On his latest Instagram post, he shared a preparation picture and wrote: “Every sweat in workout is a brick in the wall I build. The body obeys, but it’s the mind that rules. In the ring, I don’t just take force. I carry the history, the discipline and the certainty that I’m ready for any battle. I am ready for this.”

With both fighters now approaching 50, how do you see this historic boxing clash playing out? Could it go down as one of the greatest cross-discipline matchups, or is it shaping up more as a showcase, with MMA veterans testing their power in the boxing ring rather than pure competition? Drop your verdict below.