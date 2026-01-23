Who Is Kate Scott’s Husband? All About Her Divorce and Current Relationship With Deontay Wilder’s Trainer, Malik Scott

After completing a seven-year, $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+, the organization will kick off its post-ESPN+ era on January 24 with UFC 324: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A new broadcast home means a fresh presentation and the addition of some fresh faces.

One of the biggest additions is Kate Scott, formerly known as Kate Abdo, who will make her UFC broadcast debut as the lead studio host and post-fight show presenter. With Scott now in the UFC spotlight, fans have naturally become inquisitive about her life beyond the cage, particularly her relationship with Deontay Wilder‘s trainer, Malik Scott. But do you know that her marriage to Scott isn’t her first? Here’s all we know about the bold and beautiful presenter and her love life.

Who was Kate Scott’s first husband?

Before marrying Malik Scott, Kate Scott was married to Ramtin Abdo, a Berlin-born businessman who specialized in real estate, logistics, and industrial investment. He was born on July 17, 1976, and is of Iranian descent. Ramtin Abdo attended Seattle University and received his bachelor’s degree in 2004 before returning to Germany to continue his business career.

The couple apparently started dating in the early 2000s and were married in 2010. However, their married life remained largely private, with very few public appearances together. This later led to the rumors of separation in 2016, which were quickly denied at the time.

By September 2024, Kate’s divorce was hinted at publicly when she corrected herself to “Kate Scott” after introducing herself as “Kate Abdo” while being married to Malik. The former couple did not have children together.

All about her second love, Malik Scott

Kate’s next chapter came through combat sports when she started training with former heavyweight boxer Malik Scott in 2023, and the relationship reportedly moved beyond a coach-athlete relationship by the end of the year.

Their relationship gained notice during a Champions League CBS broadcast when her co-host Jamie Carragher made a joke about Kate’s “loyalty” to Scott, which went viral. Malik Scott later openly defended her, complimenting her talent and even comparing her broadcasting prowess to Michael Jordan. The boxing coach also acknowledged his strong feelings for her, describing her as “one of the best human beings” he has come across.

Imago October 6, 2021, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 6: Deontay Wilder and his new head trainer Malik Scott answer questions during the official press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for this weekend s bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE on October 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20211006_zsa_p175_050 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Meanwhile, Scott has an impressive combat sports resume of his own. He retired with 38 wins and 3 losses, standing 6’5″ and with an 81-inch reach. He faced renowned heavyweights such as Deontay Wilder in 2014, and his last professional fight was against Luis Ortiz in November 2016.

After retiring in 2017, Scott moved into teaching and became Wilder’s head trainer following Wilder’s loss to Tyson Fury in February 2020, officially taking over ahead of their planned trilogy bout in 2021.

The couple had an “intimate” wedding

In 2024, Kate and Malik Scott made their relationship official by tying the knot in what Scott later described as an intimate wedding ceremony. There was no extensive guest list, media-heavy spectacle, or lavish celebration. It was quite personal—just the two of them, with Scott’s children present.

Scott admitted he was emotional when Kate made a gesture that immediately touched his roots. She paid respect to his first boxing club in North Philadelphia by recreating its ring as their wedding cake, with a miniature Malik inside wearing the same trunks as in his bout with Tony Thompson, and adding a mini Kate beside him in a wedding gown.

Malik Scott admitted that the thoughtfulness moved him to tears: “The thoughtfulness and creativity moved me to tears because it took me back to my childhood in that ring, where I faced many challenges, learned hard lessons, and grew.”

To the disappointment of many, her CBS colleagues, Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards, were not on the guest list. Malik Scott emphasized that it was never intended to be that kind of wedding. It was quiet, heavenly, and fully focused on commitment—exactly what they wanted.