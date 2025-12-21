Yoel Romero Calls Out UFC Goat for Epic Matchup With 98 Years Combined Age

Last week, UFC veterans dominated the headlines, but Yoel Romero made the biggest impact. At 48, the former UFC title challenger defied expectations inside the Fishers Event Center in Indiana, once again proving that age is just a number. At RAF 4, the Olympic medalist captured the interim light heavyweight title by decisively controlling 15 years younger Patrick Downey on the mat.

With the title in hand, Yoel Romero keeps pushing forward. Next month, he is expected to defend his belt against UFC middleweight and NCAA standout Bo Nickal in Sunrise, Florida. Meanwhile, even while focusing on wrestling, Romero recently expressed interest in stepping into the boxing ring to face another UFC legend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yoel Romero issues shocking boxing challenge to UFC legend

“I want every sport, and don’t blame me because boxing is coming, I am coming. For the boxer, you see what happened: Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley. My hate, he called the wrong name, called the wrong name. He said he wants a fight. White man, come on, Silva, come on, my man.” Romero told The Schmo.

Excuse the English of the Cuban MMA star, but he is dead serious about the match.

“You know I am the man, you need to fight with me, you need to fight me, I need to fight you. Let’s do it,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a day before, Yoel Romero displayed his skills on the mat at RAF. Then, on Friday, 50-year-old Anderson Silva stopped Tyron Woodley via second-round TKO on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua, cementing his status as the most talked-about MMA veteran in town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Silva had originally scheduled a fight with his UFC rival Chris Weidman, but unfortunately, an injury prevented the matchup. After the fight, Silva called out Weidman again to settle the score following his two straight losses.

Now, with Romero’s latest callout, the MMA world is buzzing over the rare prospect of a clash between the 48-year-old and 50-year-old fighters. Still, it remains to be seen whether Silva will accept, as he is currently exploring an alternative career path.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson Silva’s next chapter could see him chasing criminals

After decades inside the cage, Anderson Silva is about to trade his fighting gloves for a badge. The former UFC champion retired from MMA years ago, but he has stayed active in boxing while living in California, facing opponents such as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Tito Ortiz, Chael Sonnen, and Jake Paul.

Even so, Silva has yet to close the chapter on a potential showdown with Chris Weidman, and no one knows if that dream fight will happen. For now, the Brazilian is focusing on a new challenge: serving as a police officer.

“I’m going to keep doing this. I go back to work right now and start my Police Academy with Beverly Hills PD,” Silva told Ariel Helwani. “That’s the one part in my life where I need to give something back to the United States. I’ll go do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t new for Anderson Silva, as he has been chasing this goal since 2014. Now, at 50, it remains to be seen how he will make it work in his favor. One thing is certain: even outside the cage, Silva can’t stay away from fighting. So, let’s see how it all unfolds.