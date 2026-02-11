Conor McGregor Steps Into a New Sport With 14-Year-Old Irish Prodigy

Back in October 2024, Conor McGregor shared a bunch of pictures from his yacht with his wife and kids. Even though he isn’t much of a golfer, one of his pictures showed him taking a stroke off his yacht. That’s the extent of his connection to the golfing world—a hobby, if you can call it that. However, now he appears to be expanding that connection.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

‘The Mac’ has announced that he is signing an Irish golfing prodigy to his primary business company and holding entity, McGregor Sports and Entertainment. Triller is the majority shareholder in the company, and McGregor and his company previously took part-ownership of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. But the question is—who did McGregor sign?

ADVERTISEMENT

Conor McGregor sees a promising future in Eilgin Michael

Turning to Instagram earlier today, Conor McGregor shared a bunch of videos and pictures of 14-year-old Eilgin Michael while announcing the news. “I have just signed the next golf superstar of the world,” he captioned the post. “Ireland, introducing our future majors winner, Eilgin Michael. At only 14 years of age, he comfortably drives the ball over 300+ yards!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael appears to have started golfing at the age of 3, although with his toy clubs from his grandmother. Reports reveal he is homeschooled to focus entirely on his golfing career, as he trains with his father, Glen Coroner, while his mother, Sinead Murphy, manages his social media handles. This has impressed McGregor, who had a lot more to say.

“He trains relentlessly! Over 5 hours a day, he is a master of every club. Rain, wind, doesn’t matter, he is out there grinding and with his amazing parents right behind him all the way,” Conor McGregor added. “McGregor Sports and Entertainment are proud to sign this phenomenon and invest in his journey to fulfill his dreams of becoming Ireland’s most successful golfer!”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Welcome to MSE, Eilgin Michael! I look forward with great excitement to you and your family achieving success and abundance bigger than your wildest dreams,” McGregor concluded the post. Interestingly, ‘The Notorious’ and Michael met in January at The Black Forge Inn in Dublin, when the former UFC double champion treated Michael to a meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Notorious’ himself hasn’t fought since his trilogy loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021, where he broke his leg. Although McGregor attempted to make a comeback against Michael Chandler, it fell through when he injured his toe in training. He is now vying for a spot in the UFC White House card, scheduled for June 14 at the White House lawn.

Regardless, is Eilgin Michael really that good?

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael’s rise to Irish golfing prodigy

The 14-year-old’s rise in Irish golf has been anything but conventional. “I started playing golf at three years of age. My nanny got me plastic golf clubs,” he told the Irish Independent. His father, Glen Coroner, inspired by Tiger Woods’ father, introduced him to a cut-down five-iron but kept him away from courses early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

And the patience paid off. Michael finished second in his first competition at the Heritage Golf Resort and now boasts a 2.1 handicap and a hole-in-one at 12. He has competed in Spain, the United States, and across Europe, and views it as “an amazing learning curve.” With ambitions clear, he admits, “I want to win the Masters… and be the world number one.”

Conor McGregor may have found a new star in the making. Hopefully, Michael’s career could rival the heights of McGregor’s own while avoiding the lows. What do you make of ‘The Mac’s new signee?