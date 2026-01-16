Major Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria Update Drops as Dana White Reveals Kamaru Usman Stance

Islam Makhachev may soon have a tough test ahead of him. The Dagestani standout defeated Jack Della Maddalena last year, which has opened up several doors to mega fights. Ilia Topuria, who currently rules the lightweight division, has long shared eagerness to face Makhachev and can become that challenge. But Makhachev’s interest lies elsewhere.

Since beating Maddalena, the UFC double champion has turned his attention to former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. While Usman has also shown openness to the idea, Dana White appears to have different plans for the men involved. White recently appeared in an interview with Complex News, where he shared those plans with the fans.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria: Is that happening?

Complex’s Matt Welty quickly raised the topic of Islam Makhachev’s interest in facing Kamaru Usman. However, Dana White appeared to shut down those possibilities—for now. “I don’t know. We’ve got to see how some of the stuff plays out. We’ve got to see when Topuria is coming back,” White said, suggesting that Ilia Topuria’s return could significantly influence Makhachev’s next move.

Outlining his ideal scenario for Topuria, White claimed that the winner of Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett would be next in line. “In a perfect world, he fights one of these two that’s fighting for the title right now,” White added, hinting that an undisputed bout for Topuria may not be immediate. White even brought Khamzat Chimaev into the conversation.

“And Chimaev – when’s he coming back? There are still a lot of things that have to play out before I can decide who fights who,” White told Matt Welty during the interview.

Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili—who shares Georgian roots with Ilia Topuria—has offered insider knowledge from Topuria’s camp, suggesting that a Makhachev vs. Topuria showdown could materialize sooner than expected. “I know some details from Ilia. It might happen sooner than we imagine,” Merab told adjarabet[dot]com.

If the Makhachev vs. Topuria fight does come together, the Armenian lightweight champion would have a rare opportunity to become a three-division UFC champion. It would also be a fitting headliner for the July 14 UFC White House card. For now, however, nothing is set in stone, and only time will reveal how the pieces fall into place.

Regardless, Merab Dvalishvili appears to have some bad news for Makhachev.

Merab Dvalishvili predicts Topuria vs. Makhachev

The former UFC bantamweight champion recently visited Spain to train with Ilia Topuria and work on his skills on the feet. This comes after Merab suffered a devastating loss to Petr Yan in their rematch last year. So, it made sense, but he came back from Spain with some bad news for Makhachev.

“I’ve never felt that kind of power or that level of technique from anyone else… the feeling I get with Ilia, I haven’t felt with anyone else,” Merab told MMA Pros Pick. “He has a very big chance against Islam Makhachev. I’ve become convinced of that once again now that I’ve returned from Spain.”

“I would even give a higher percentage to Ilia, even if the fight takes place at welterweight,” Merab added.

So, the situation is fairly straightforward. Makhachev may not get the opportunity to face Usman anytime soon, while a showdown with Ilia Topuria remains very much on the table. And if that fight does happen, Merab believes Topuria could go on to become a three-division champion. What do you make of these possibilities?