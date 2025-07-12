‘Evil Charles Oliveira’ Joins the Fans After Christian Horner Gets Fired From Red Bull

A major development shook the world of Formula 1 today as Red Bull has officially parted ways with Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner after more than two decades at the helm. While the team has not disclosed a specific reason for his removal, many believe the decision stems from Red Bull’s recent struggles on and off the track. So far in the 2025 season, the team has dropped to fourth in the Constructors’ standings, trailing behind rivals.

Since the passing of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022, Christian Horner had reportedly been navigating internal power shifts within the organization. His position came under further strain last year when he faced allegations of inappropriate behavior from a female employee. Although an international investigation later cleared him following the emergence of leaked messages, the controversy continued to shadow his leadership.

Now, 18 months later, his abrupt exit has stunned many—particularly fans within the MMA community. UFC fighter Bryan Battle, known as ‘Evil Charles Oliveira,’ reacted by sharing Horner’s farewell message on his Instagram story (now deleted). In it, Christian Horner wrote,

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yesterday I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward from after this gathering… What I have had time to do is to reflect over the last 12 hours or so, and I wanted to stand in front of all of you and just express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20 and a half years.”

AD

Despite stepping away from day-to-day operations, Christian Horner will remain with Red Bull as an employee, with his contract reportedly running through 2030. Having led the team since its Formula 1 debut in 2005, Horner made history as the youngest team principal in the sport. Under his leadership, Red Bull rapidly rose to elite status—securing their first Drivers’ Championship with Sebastian Vettel and going on to establish a dominant era in F1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Horner now stepping back from operational control, Red Bull has promoted Laurent Mekies to take over the reins as the new team boss.

Martin Brundle reveals first words with Christian Horner post-Red Bull firing

This past Wednesday, Christian Horner’s abrupt dismissal sent shockwaves through the Formula 1 world. It wasn’t just the fans who were caught off guard; F1 legend Martin Brundle was left equally astonished. The announcement that Laurent Mekies would take over as the new team boss hit him like a bolt from the blue. The shake-up drove Brundle to take the initiative and contact Horner directly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Brundle shared insights from their brief exchange, “I put a message through to him to say, ‘Sorry to read that’. In fact, I said to him, ‘Can we have a chat before I have to go on TV?’ because I want to know more about it from his point of view. We weren’t able to do that. But what he did say to me was that no reason was given to him as to why he was being released. So, that’s the only hard information I have on that. But you know nothing is forever.”

Brundle’s comments highlighted a prevailing sentiment in the paddock—Horner’s departure marks the conclusion of a pivotal era in Red Bull’s history. For over twenty years, Christian Horner has steered the team from its origins—snatching Jaguar from Ford in 2004—to establishing it as a formidable force in the sport. The exact reason for his removal isn’t clear yet, but we will stay on top of this story as it unfolds. Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming updates.