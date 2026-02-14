“Kyle Busch vs. Conor McGregor”: Dana White’s NASCAR Moment Has Even UFC Fans Up in Arms After Truck Series in Daytona

Dana White stepping into a NASCAR broadcast booth was always going to rattle cages. After all, it’s Daytona and more specifically, it’s the Truck Series opener. And here comes the UFC boss, talking shop about Ram’s return to NASCAR after a 13-year absence and his first proper taste of the infield chaos. For NASCAR, it’s crossover exposure, no doubt. However, for the UFC crowd, it felt like their guy had wandered into the wrong arena.

Still, White’s presence wasn’t random. Ram has brought him in as part of a bigger play. He’s helping launch Race for the Seat, a reality show designed to mirror The Ultimate Fighter model that helped UFC explode in the 2000s. Ram wants new eyeballs on the Truck Series. White knows how to build a TV pipeline that creates rooting interests. So when he came on FOX and talked about his Daytona experience, it was business as usual.

The UFC head honcho explained how Ram CEO Timothy Kuniskis pitched the idea to him in Vegas: “Tim reached out to me and came out to Vegas and talked to me about helping them bring Ram back to NASCAR. He liked a lot of the stuff that we’ve done in building our business. So I love challenges. So I decided to do it. And here I am at my first Daytona. I actually have some skin in the game and care who wins the race.”

When 2007 Daytona 500 winner and broadcast booth member Kevin Harvick asked about pit road chaos, Dana White leaned into the vibe: the access, the fans, the way drivers still take photos right up until they climb into the truck. “It’s actually pretty impressive,” he said. He even laughed about Talladega being his first NASCAR stop and trying moonshine for the first time.

This Ram push is tied to TKO’s broader strategy. The company is the first new manufacturer to enter NASCAR at the national level since Toyota in 2007. Kaulig Racing is anchoring the program. Even Tony Stewart broke his NASCAR retirement to pilot the No. 25 truck at the Daytona season opener to support the brand’s launch. And Dana White’s job in this scenario? It’s to help sell the story, the same way he did with The Ultimate Fighter. Still, context doesn’t calm fans who exploded with their reactions online!

Dana White’s NASCAR appearance lands him in hot water with the fandom

One fan wrote, “I thought that he would be there to arrange the Kyle Busch vs Connor McGregor fight.” That joke lands because NASCAR fans still remember Kyle Busch getting punched by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after the 2024 All-Star mess. The visual of Dana White broker­ing a pit-lane scrap into a Conor McGregor-style spectacle is funny, but it also says something. Fans see White as the guy who thrives on chaos. They half-expect him to turn any heated moment into content. Yet, the humor masks a real gripe: when the UFC feels stale, fans project that White should be cooking up wild fights.

Another added, “Bro does everything except UFC.” This one cuts closer to the bone. It’s not about NASCAR. It’s about bandwidth. UFC fans are reacting to a perception problem: when matchmaking stalls or certain divisions drag, every outside project feels like neglect. The reality is White has always juggled side ventures, from Power Slap to Contender Series spinoffs, while the UFC machine runs on autopilot. The frustration is emotional, and why shouldn’t it be? After all, emotion is what fandom runs on.

A more agitated fan wrote, “Get him the f— away from NASCAR!!” Gatekeeping shows up fast when worlds collide. NASCAR has its own culture, its own rhythms, and its own heroes. To some race fans, Dana White is an outsider parachuting in with fight-promo energy. The irony? NASCAR invited him because they want that disruption. Ram is literally banking on crossover chaos to juice attention.

Someone else jumped in with, “Damn wtf?! Had to quit watching the race bc there was a idiot in the booth by @NASCARONFOX.” Now that’s less critique and more pure venting. But it does show how quickly crossover appearances polarize audiences. Yet, it also ignores that FOX uses guest booths all the time to widen its reach. White wasn’t there to call laps. He was there to sell the Ram story and his project with the company. If you’re a purist, that feels intrusive. If you’re NASCAR, trying to grow, that’s the point. Right?

And finally, one fan wrote, “5 green flag laps and now commercials, yeah.” This one isn’t really about Dana White at all. It’s about broadcast fatigue. When fans are annoyed by ads, any extra voice becomes the villain of the moment. The UFC boss just happened to be on-screen when the patience ran out.

Ultimately, Dana White showing up at Daytona doesn’t mean he’s ignoring the UFC. It means TKO is using a familiar playbook to help Ram make noise in NASCAR. You can hate the optics and still admit the strategy makes sense. The UFC grew because White understood how to build stories around competition. NASCAR wants a slice of that. Whether fans like it or not, cross-pollination is how modern sports grow. Still, what’s your take on the UFC head honcho’s involvement in this arena?