Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Others’ Pay Row Deepens as UFC Legend Raises Burning Questions on WNBA Demands

The WNBA All-Star Game became more than a celebration of the sport; it became a stage for protest. As players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese took to the court, their warm-up jerseys read: “Pay us what you owe us.” In the midst of mounting tensions over equal pay, UFC legend Chael Sonnen weighed in on the subject, drawing attention from a different sporting realm to the ongoing standoff in women’s basketball.

Sonnen’s post on X prompted heated discussion. He wrote, “Who are they talking to? What are they owed? Fill me in.” A user responded: “They believe (falsely) that they should be paid the same as NBA players.” To this, ‘The American Gangster’ replied with another pointed question: “Thanks. Who do they believe is making the decision not to pay them?”

Though he did not post further, his tone echoed many people’s suspicion about the WNBA’s financial demands. Nonetheless, players remain firm about their stance. Caitlin Clark, one of the league’s biggest talents, stated, “We should be paid more… I think it’s something that’s probably the most important thing that we are in the room advocating about.”

Napheesa Collier, a teammate of Clark, agreed and explained the decision to protest: “We get a very tiny percentage of all the money that’s made through the WNBA… We want a fair and reasonable percentage.” It is worth noting that the divisive moves come only two days after unsuccessful negotiations with the league over a new collective bargaining agreement.

With players opting out of the previous CBA, the pressure to find common ground before October grows. At the heart of the debate lies a stark financial contrast: WNBA players receive approximately 10% of league revenue, compared to the NBA’s 50% player share. While critics claim that the WNBA is not successful enough to support significant pay increases, and the league is expected to lose roughly $50 million in 2025, players argue that the league’s growth justifies fairer compensation.

They claim greater viewership, higher goods sales, and a stronger cultural presence as justifications for a new revenue-sharing model, even though profitability has yet to emerge. With screams of “Pay them!” resounding throughout the arena and stars like Clark and Reese spearheading the campaign, the WNBA’s wage dispute is far from over.

And, with characters such as Chael Sonnen publicly challenging the rationale behind the requests, the topic has expanded beyond basketball. But how similar is it to the criticisms leveled at the UFC about underpaying their fighters?

While Chael Sonnen questions players like Caitlin Clark, how is the situation back at the UFC?

Chael Sonnen’s criticism of WNBA salary demands becomes awkward when you look at the UFC’s own track record, particularly given that he once fought under its banner. While the WNBA loses $40-50 million per year, the UFC is expected to exceed $3 billion in revenue by 2025.

However, fighters only receive 14.5-20% of that income, which is significantly lower than the 48-54% split in leagues such as the NBA and NFL. Most UFC fighters get between $12,000 and $20,000 each bout to show, plus a similar win bonus. After expenses and taxes are deducted, the majority of people’s median annual incomes rarely exceed six figures.

Even with a $375 million lawsuit settled and soaring company profits, fighter revenue share has stayed stagnant for more than a decade. Unlike WNBA players, who are unionized employees, UFC athletes are independent contractors with no negotiating rights, healthcare coverage, or income guarantees.

So, while the WNBA fight, as made public by Caillin Clark, Angel Reese, and other players, is about fairer compensation in a struggling league, the UFC’s critique arises from a thriving business in which fighters are systematically underpaid. Sonnen may question one, but the other hits even closer to home.