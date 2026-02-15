Celtics Star in Talks With Dana White for UFC Move Amid MVP Push

“I think the versatility of him, that he can play both sides of the court and still score and still be dominant and still be top 3 in the East, so you know, he’s a really good player,” said three-time MVP Nikola Jokic recently, backing the 29-year-old Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in the MVP race. Meanwhile, the 2024 NBA champion Brown has already achieved so much in his career. However, he now appears to have his eyes on the UFC once his NBA journey ends.

Of course, Dana White and the UFC hardly need any introduction today. The promotion has long ruled the MMA world, consistently attracting the best fighters to its global stage. But now, those days of signing only MMA talent may be changing. In fact, the UFC is also drawing interest from elite athletes in other sports. So, the Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently expressed interest in potentially fighting under Dana White’s banner.

Jaylen Brown teases a bold move into the UFC

“To be honest, I’ve toyed with this, and I’ve talked to some people, you know, maybe postpartum in my career, I would love to partake in something like UFC or even boxing. I’ve talked to Dana White about some stuff, but we’ll see as things go on. We’ll see,” said Jaylen Brown recently at All-Star Media Day after a reporter brought up Brown’s “boxing background,” pushing the conversation in a new direction.

Although the Celtic star stands 6-foot-6 and thrives on the hardwood, Jaylen Brown carries deep roots in combat sports. His father, Quenton Marselles Brown, was a boxer who won the 2016 WBU world title and the WBU C.A.M. heavyweight championship. Jaylen Brown regularly trains with him, which would make his transition to UFC smooth.

Beyond that, Brown’s family connection to boxing runs even deeper. His father also worked on the Hawaii State Boxing Commission. Apart from that, his grandfather was also a boxer, which shows the family’s fighting lineage. While the 29-year-old Celtics star continues with his NBA career, he openly pursues ambitions to fight in the UFC or MMA ring.

In fact, some critics have labeled him as “too smart for the NBA,” arguing that his wide-ranging interests could eventually pull him away from the game. At the same time, Brown actively embraces an intellectual path that few professional athletes follow. He has engaged directly with institutions such as NASA, MIT, and Harvard University, delivering lectures and participating in academic discussions.

So, by balancing elite performance with intellectual curiosity, Brown sets himself apart as a player who refuses to follow a traditional script.

Jaylen Brown details Muay Thai’s impact on his game

Jaylen Brown explores a training regimen that will sharpen his skills not only for the NBA but also for other sports. While few NBA stars step into a Muay Thai gym, he spends time in the gym.

The Boston Celtics star forward constantly seeks new challenges and tests his body in different ways. So that drive for growth eventually led him to embrace Muay Thai as part of his training.

“Just started doing Muay Thai for about a year now,” says Jaylen Brown. “I just wanted to challenge myself in a different way, challenge my body; it’s being great for opening up my hips, which is great for defense, but also being able to stay low, have a greater balance, and be able to stay in smaller positions for longer periods of time.”

Naturally, Brown’s résumé and his growing interest in combat sports have sparked conversations among fans. In fact, some have even suggested that Jaylen Brown could test himself in the UFC heavyweight division. From an athletic standpoint, he offers elite size, explosiveness, and a competitive edge that suit high-pressure arenas.

So, could the Celtics star one day step into the UFC and take that challenge head-on? Share your thoughts below.