$4M Rich Israel Adesanya Takes Shaquille O’Neal Route to Add Another Revenue Stream

Israel Adesanya was always more than just a fighter. From dancing his way into the Octagon to making his own walkout gear, ‘The Last Stylebender’ values creativity as much as competition. Now, after making millions in combat sports, the former UFC middleweight champion is venturing into a completely new arena: the DJ booth.

Inspired by Shaquille O’Neal, who reinvented himself as DJ Diesel, Adesanya sees music as both a passion project and a serious way to build his portfolio. What began as sound experimentation is swiftly evolving into another platform for him to perform, express himself, and, yes, earn money to expand his $4million net worth even further.

Israel Adesanya follows Shaq’s blueprint

Israel Adesanya’s pull toward DJing is more than a hobby; it’s another form of performance. “I’m enjoying the journey of learning about mixing and matching sounds together and creating,” he said on his YouTube channel, expressing the same artistic flow that helped him become one of MMA’s most fluid strikers.

He stated that the process had given him a newfound appreciation for DJs.“I tip DJs when they do right by me if I request a song… but now I can see how it can get annoying when people ask for random tracks. It doesn’t even match the same BPM or tempo,” he joked, revealing how quickly he is picking up the nuances of the art.

Adesanya isn’t shy about his ambitions either. Festivals, Vegas nights, and even fight afterparties are all on his radar. “I’ll do like festivals. I’ll do Vegas. I won’t do a residency, I don’t think, but I’ll do, like, a world title fight afterparty,” he said. In fact, he has already promised his teammate Navajo that he will DJ the afterparty.

The parallels with Shaquille O’Neal are impossible to miss. ‘Izzy’ used the NBA star as an example of what’s possible: “Even Shaq, a former athlete, does it really well. With dubstep, his set is locked. I always have fun whenever Shaq plays.” The respect is clear: Shaq showed that an athlete can reinvent themselves behind the decks and still be taken seriously.

For ‘The Last Stylebender,’ this isn’t about gimmicks. Just as he dedicated years to mastering striking and fight IQ, he’s approaching DJing with the same discipline. Rhythm has always been a part of his identity, first in dance, then in combat, and now through music. The final product is a venture that serves as both artistic expression and a new revenue stream.

From Shaq’s Millions to Adesanya’s potential earnings ahead

If Israel Adesanya wants proof that this road will pay off, Shaq has already written the playbook. As DJ Diesel, the Hall of Famer earns roughly $200,000 every set, headlining events like Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival while holding down Las Vegas residencies.

Along with collaborations with well-known EDM acts, Shaq established his own festival brand, transforming DJing into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. In comparison, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is only getting started. With an estimated net worth of $4 million, most of which comes from UFC purses and endorsements, his DJ earnings will be small at first.

However, due to his celebrity and crossover appeal, even a beginner Adesanya may earn $10,000-$100,000 per gig, particularly at VIP afterparties or overseas events. If he follows Shaq’s strategy (festivals, residencies, collaborations), those numbers might skyrocket. DJing may earn him between a hundred thousand and a million dollars per year in the long run.

For a fighter whose career earnings are dependent on physical health and short bout windows, that’s more than just extra money; it’s smart longevity planning. The scale is different. Shaq achieved global fame and a $500 million net worth before ever spinning a set, but the template is there. Israel Adesanya understands this, and if he continues to invest in his craft, ‘Izzy’ may one day stand alongside Shaq not only as an athlete but also as a performer who commands massive crowds far from the Octagon.