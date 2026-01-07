Islam Makhachev Compared to LeBron James as He Steals Spotlight With Dagestani Basketball Skills

What can’t Islam Makhachev do? The UFC welterweight champion has already cemented his dominance inside the Octagon across two weight classes. Now, however, he appears to have turned his attention to a completely different sport—one that has surprisingly drawn comparisons to basketball icon LeBron James.

Islam Makhachev recently took part in a Wrestleball tournament in Dagestan. What’s wrestleball? Think of it as a hybrid of basketball and wrestling. Representing Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s MMA School, Makhachev showcased his athletic versatility. However, it was his involvement in one particular match that sent the clip viral.

Makhachev’s new career in wrestling/NBA hybrid

Team Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov MMA School was up against Tarki Tau when Makhachev repeatedly found the basket and even took down a member of the opposing team. “Islam Makhachev gets the takedown in the Dagestan basketball tournament,” Red Corner MMA wrote on X while sharing a clip from the game.

Makhachev’s Wrestleball appearance comes on the heels of his victory over Jack Della Maddalena in his welterweight debut, a win that crowned him the new UFC welterweight champion. While his next opponent has yet to be finalized, names such as Kamaru Usman and Ilia Topuria have occasionally been mentioned as potential matchups.

Regardless, it may not seem obvious at first glance, but Makhachev’s performance quickly drew comparisons to the legendary LeBron James. James, after all, is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, and a record 21-time All-Star—renowned for his longevity and versatility.

And that is precisely the mold Islam Makhachev was likened to in Wrestleball.

Calls mount to put Islam Makhachev in the NBA

It’s difficult to mix two different sports, but the tournament appears to have executed things perfectly. “This is so much better than the usual basketball tbh,” the user commented. Yes, because players don’t have to worry about being taken down and pinned to the floor.

The next user felt Islam Makhachev was ready to join the NBA. “HAAHAHAHAHAHHAAHHA I love Dagestan basketball. Put Islam in the NBA,” the user commented. His height could pose some problems, however. Players in the NBA have an average height of 6 feet 7 inches, whereas Makhachev is 5 feet 10 inches.

Meanwhile, this user went as far as to compare Makhachev with James. “Islam Makhachev out here ballin’ like prime LeBron James. What can’t Islam do?” the user asked.

More comparisons to LeBron James followed. “Bro Islam is the LeBron James of dagestani basketball,” the user commented. However, it wasn’t basketball; it was Wrestleball.

Someone else roped in Shaquille O’Neal. “Imagine prime Shaq playing this,” the user commented. O’Neal is a 7-foot-1-inch monster who would have beaten Makhachev’s entire team alone.

Obviously, the comparisons with Islam Makhachev were all in good fun. However, Makhachev’s hybrid basketball game appears to have entertained fans thoroughly. What did you think about the game? Is Makhachev ready for the NBA?