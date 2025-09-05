Jon Jones Makes a 5-Word Promise to Elevate Shaquille O’Neal’s $500M Networth

After conquering the restaurant, hospitality, fitness, real estate, and multiple other industries, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is now stepping into the beauty sector. Over time, ‘The Diesel’ has meticulously built a diverse business portfolio, investing in franchises that perfectly match his larger-than-life persona and sharp entrepreneurial instincts. O’Neal has leveraged his fame and business acumen to create a sprawling franchise empire.

After cementing his status as one of the greatest and most dominant centers in NBA history, Shaq O’Neal retired in 2011, leaving an indelible mark on basketball and sports culture worldwide. Even before retirement, ‘The Diesel’ showcased his entrepreneurial mindset, launching ventures as early as the 1990s that proved his ambitions extended far beyond the court. By 2024, his portfolio across the food industry had become formidable. He co-founded and actively operates Big Chicken, launched in 2018, now boasting 18 locations specializing in fried chicken sandwiches.

Jon Jones Backs Shaquille O’Neal’s Latest Venture

Shaq also owns nine Papa John’s stores in Atlanta, joining the company’s board in 2019 and helping promote the signature Shaq-a-Roni pizza. In addition, he owns one Krispy Kreme location in Atlanta and 17 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels franchises, mostly in malls and airports. Earlier in his franchise journey, he held 155 Five Guys locations—representing 10% of the brand’s portfolio—before selling in 2016. Together, these ventures underscore Shaq’s strategic vision and active role in building his food empire, now contributing to a reported $500 million net worth.

Continuing his streak of high-profile ventures, Shaquille O’Neal recently launched his first signature fragrance, Shaquille O’Neal, unveiled on Instagram with the caption: “My signature fragrance, Shaquille O’Neal, is here—bold, sophisticated & unapologetically confident.” Unsurprisingly, the announcement immediately caught the eye of former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who commented: “Definitely adding to my collection,” signaling he plans to be among the first to snag it.

The fragrance officially hits shelves on September 3, exclusively at JCPenney, with plans to expand to other retailers six months later. Priced at $55, the scent is as bold as ‘The Diesel’ himself—top notes of bergamot, grapefruit, and black pepper hit first, followed by subtle hints of cardamom, suede, and benzoin, a combination that screams confidence and charisma.

This isn’t just a new product launch—it’s another power move in Shaq O’Neal’s post-NBA empire. From fitness to real estate ventures, and now beauty, he’s proving that his game off the court is just as sharp as his game on it. And with JCPenney backing the venture, it’s clear Shaq isn’t playing around—he’s building an empire that spans industries and generations.

O’Neal hails Jon Jones as a true champion post-retirement

Earlier this year, the MMA world held its breath, buzzing with anticipation for the official announcement of the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title unification bout. Fans were ready for a historic clash, the kind Dana White promised would redefine heavyweight supremacy. But then, shockwaves hit ‘Bones’ had already made up his mind to retire. Disappointment slammed the community like a right hook, leaving even UFC president Dana White scrambling to explain what went wrong.

The bombshell dropped during a post-fight news conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where White officially announced Jon Jones’ retirement, blindsiding fans and insiders alike. Fast forward a week, and Shaquille O’Neal, a diehard fight fan in his own right, touched down in Las Vegas to induct Vitor Belfort into the Hall of Fame. Outside the T-Mobile Arena, ‘The Diesel’ faced the inevitable questions about Jones’ retirement.

Passionate and unfiltered, he didn’t hold back—and later, he reached out personally to share his thoughts with Jon Jones, showing just how much the fighter had left an impression on one of basketball and combat sports’ biggest legends. “I’m happy for him. I actually texted him and told him thank you.” For Shaq O’Neal, the gesture was deeply personal. O’Neal makes it a point to express gratitude to retiring athletes—both publicly on TNT and privately. As Jones is his favorite fighter of all time, reaching out was a no-brainer. “You know, Dana White said he’s the best. He is the baddest man on the planet.”

What’s your take on Jon Jones’ retirement? Could these two retired legends join forces for a business venture? If so, what kind of project do you envision? Share your thoughts below.