Michael Jordan’s Legacy Hits UFC as Champ Dricus Du Plessis Gives Viral Reaction in Chicago

If we take a look at Khamzat Chimaev‘s record, he is certainly the biggest challenge Dricus du Plessis has come across so far. So, UFC 319 isn’t looking like it will be a cakewalk for the middleweight champion, as it seems on paper. But on the other side, the South African star has something to celebrate, as Dana White and Co. bestowed upon him a special honor, alongside one of the greatest American athletes of all time, Michael Jordan.

It’s safe to say that there are very few athletes in the world as iconic as Michael Jordan, who lit up the NBA during the 1990s. The Chicago Bulls legend won a total of six NBA championships, and because of his reign as the king of basketball during his time as an active player, he was able to sign one of the biggest sponsorship deals in sporting history with Nike. While Dricus du Plessis hasn’t made as much noise as a UFC fighter as Jordan did as a Bulls legend, Dana White and Co. placed him along the same lines as the NBA GOAT with the upcoming PPV poster and other promotional material featured at the United Center.

After a historic career, Michael Jordan got honored with a statue of his own, which still stands strong outside the United Center, where UFC 319 is taking place this weekend. As Dricus du Plessis puts his title on the line against Khamzat Chimaev, he visited the arena where the action is going down this weekend, admiring the size of the United Center and even expressing extreme happiness about the fact that posters of the upcoming PPV, featuring him, were placed under Michael Jordan’s banners.

“This is insane. This is definitely the biggest arena I’ve ever fought,” Dricus du Plessis stated on the recent UFC 319 Embedded: Vlog Series video. He added, “Absolutely incredible [to be on Michael Jordan’s banner]. I mean, just this, the history in this place, of all this — is insane. That’s the stuff dreams are made of, right?” The champ certainly feels lucky to be a part of the history of an arena where Michael Jordan won a lot of championships.

Well, with such an honor from the UFC, it’s certain that there will be a lot of pressure on Dricus du Plessis to perform and not only defend his title successfully but also put on a great show. In fact, the middleweight champion recently admitted that he cannot afford to lose against Khamzat Chimaev.

The pressure is on for Dricus du Plessis

Some fighters tend to avoid succumbing to pressure before a big fight, but that’s not how Dricus du Plessis operates. The South African star claims that success is never sweet without sustaining pressure while achieving it, and as such, he always walks out and enters the Octagon by placing a lot of weight on his own shoulders, hoping to do better than he did the last time. Moreover, du Plessis always aims to seal a win, because losing is “not an option.”

“For me, pressure is such a big part of the game. If you don’t feel any pressure, then you don’t care enough. For me, the pressure comes from me putting a high expectation on myself… Going back home without it [my belt] is not an option for me,” Dricus du Plessis told FOX 32 during a recent interview. “The pressure is there, not only to win, but to perform to the best of my abilities. And being better than the previous outing.”

Both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev have been on a run of a lifetime in the UFC, and are heading into UFC 319 with finishes in their last fights. But who do you think takes the belt home this weekend at the United Center? Let us know in the comments down below.