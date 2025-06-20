OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces $27.5K Call as Ex-UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Eyes Pacers’ Downfall

Coming in as favorites this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder now face a serious threat from the Indiana Pacers, underdogs who were counted out by nearly everyone but have shattered expectations to reach the top. As the Thunder fights off against the Pacers, former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has placed a bold bet on OKC’s star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. What’s the wager? Adesanya is backing Shai, who’s been on fire this postseason, averaging 25.8 points per game. But with the finals feeling like a bottleneck for him, the pressure’s on. Let’s dive into the details.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Israel Adesanya uploaded a photo of himself along with a screenshot of a bet he placed on Stake. According to his post, The Last Stylebender has made a hefty $10,000 wager with a potential payout of $27,500, betting against the Indiana Pacers. He predicted that SGA would score at least 35.5 points in the game, showcasing his dominance over the Pacers.

However, what’s the game looking like? Well, the fan favourites appear to be in a bad spot currently. We’re done with the first half, and Indiana is well ahead of Oklahoma. With a 25-point lead, Indiana stands at 70 points compared to 45 by the Thunder. How has SGA scored so far, you ask? Well, the Oklahoma star has scored 15 points after the first half with 22 minutes of gameplay.

Well, it appears that Israel Adesanya might lose his bet, as this performance was not expected from SGA, who averages 25.8 points per game. As the point difference continues to grow by the second, the Oklahoma City Thunder will find it hard to navigate their way to victory, especially with the Pacers letting their performance do the talking. Well, as Adesanya is on the verge of losing big, he has been called out by an up-and-coming fighter, Let’s have a look at it.

Joaquin Buckley intensifies beef with Israel Adesanya

Remember when Israel Adesanya said he didn’t like the way Joaquin Buckley behaved at UFC Atlanta while supporting his friend Kamaru Usman? Well, it seems to have backfired, as the former champion has now been called out by ‘New Mansa’ for a potential clash. ‘The Last Airbender’ witnessed his friend Kamaru Usman get back to the winning column by defeating Buckley, and while reacting to the fight, Adesanya took a shot at ‘New Mansa.’

“I hate this n—a, bro.I don’t even use the word hate lightly, but I hate this n*gga, bro. Something about him just f*cking annoys me. Coolest thing he’s ever done is that kick, and I respect that. Literally, I’m just trying to chill, talk. ‘Hey man, we’ve got to get this going, you and me,” said Adesanya.

Responding to the former middleweight champion, Buckley took to his YouTube handle to state, “Tell me how you feel to my face though, instead of being like a ho. You all underneath the covers and s—. Like, ‘Mmm I hate that n—.’ Sweet motherf—-r because I don’t know why you on my d— anyway. You done your thing, you been at your spot, I’m working towards mine. You ain’t no real fighter. You want to be a little pretty boy. I would give you a sample, but I don’t like boy p—–.

Starting off his career in the middleweight division, Joaquin Buckley transitioned to the welterweight division after a series of losses. However, it appears that ‘New Mansa’ might be in a mood to make it up for his UFC Atlanta loss by clashing against Israel Adesanya in the future. But the question remains, will the UFC even book him against their former middleweight champion?