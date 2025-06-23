Oklahoma Fans Invite Ex-UFC Champion for Parade as OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Win 2025 NBA Finals

Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder clashed in game 7, with the 2025 NBA Finals trophy at wager. The excitement for the final match grew louder as Pacers and Thunder tied with a score of 3-3. But the boys from OKC beat the Pacers by scoring 12 more points in the finale. Needless to say, the achievement got the Thunders shoutouts from various entities, including the former UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, and the former UFC middleweight contender, Gerald Harris.

Famed MMA journalist, Jason Hagholm, took to X and reposted the OKC Thunder’s post. He congratulated the basketball stars for the incredible season. After all, Thunder got pushed to the brink when they lost games 1, 3, and 6. The Pacers lost at their home turf, too, losing games 2, 4, and 7. In the end, OKC showed resilience and became the best team after winning game 7, eventually lifting the trophy.

And the MVP? None other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Hagholm, in a separate X post, congratulated Gilgeous-Alexander. The post’s caption read, “NBA MVP & NBA Finals MVP. Not bad for a kid from Hamilton, Ontario 🇨🇦, and the leader of the new generation. Congrats Shai.” He claimed that Gilgeous-Alexander was a joy to watch as he became the most valuable player in 2025.

Soon after Oklahoma City’s team lifted the trophy, ‘Funk Master’ posted on X, “Congrats to OKC!!!” Even ‘Hurricane’, the former WSF, UFC, Bellator, and IFL contender, reacted to the 7th game. He dragged Tyrese Haliburton into the picture and shared a GIF showing a disappointed Drake. The caption read, “People from Oklahoma when Haliburton got hurt…”

But after the #9 featherweight contender congratulated the Oklahoma City Thunder, fans took to the comments section and expressed their thoughts. Many of them invited Sterling over to OKC to celebrate with them. Let’s see what fans had to say.

Fans call Aljamain Sterling to OKC to celebrate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder’s achievement

As soon as Sterling’s post went live on X, one fan wrote, “Come to the parade aljo.” The blue buses were all ready to roll from Paycom Center – Social media has been generously sprinkled with glimpses of the championship buses, as OKC’s team gets ready to celebrate with a victory parade. On the other hand, one fan wanted the former champion to fight in the city. The comment read, “OKC wants you to main event a fight!”

Most fans expressed their gratitude for ‘Funk Master’s shoutout. One fan wrote, “Thank you my man!” Another fan commented, “thanks bro.” However, some of the fans were also saddened by Haliburton’s right leg injury in the match. One fan weighed in on that and wrote, “Hali,” followed by three sad emojis.

On the other hand, one fan decided to put some salt on Sterling’s wounds. After beating Petr Yan at UFC 259, ‘Funk Master’ became a celebrated bantamweight champion. He went on to defend the bantamweight championship title 3 times. But when he fought Sean O’Malley at UFC 292, he lost his winning streak and his belt. After this, he moved to the featherweight division and lost his second bout to Movsar Evloev. With that, his stance in the 145-lb title picture was a bit hazy. One fan reflected on this and wrote, “They’ll be touching more gold than you ever will again.”

What do you think of the Thunder vs. Pacers game 7? Do you think Sterling should actually visit OKC and attend the parade?