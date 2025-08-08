Stephen Curry’s Teammate gets UFC offer as MMA Legend makes a promise

The lights are blazing, the crowd is buzzing, and the thud of fists landing echoes through the arena — be it a standard UFC showdown or a blockbuster pay-per-view, the thrill is palpable. These moments keep fans on the edge of their seats, from Max Holloway’s last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, to the legendary, grueling battle between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald 2 at UFC 189, or the fierce heavyweight showdown between Brock Lesnar and Mark Hunt.

However, nothing quite matches the legendary showdown between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov — a bout at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018, that set a record for live gate and sparked a wild post-fight brawl, thrusting MMA into the spotlight — a fight that not only captivated a multitude of new fans but also brought many into the world of MMA through its gripping drama. Furthermore, UFC events have drawn a star-studded crowd, with everyone from Sydney Sweeney to NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal in attendance, not to mention former President Donald Trump making an appearance at fight nights.

Despite the UFC’s massive popularity, Stephen Curry’s teammate and NBA star Gary Payton II has yet to experience a live fight. On the recent ‘Jaxxon Podcast,’ Gary Payton II shared his passion for MMA: “Yeah. Love MMA. Haven’t been to a fight yet, but I’m trying to wait and see which one I’m—I’mma sneak to,” he said. The co-host responded, “How the UFC not sending you to a fight, sitting courtside, watch that?”

In response, UFC veteran Rampage Jackson promised to make it happen, saying, “Let’s get him. Let’s get—let’s call Dana. Let’s get him in the group text. And so, now I know when, um, there’s a fight he want to go to, hit us up in enough time. We’ll try to get him.”

Gary Payton II is the son of Gary Payton, the NBA Hall of Fame point guard famously known as “The Glove.” Gary Payton Sr. earned a reputation for his elite defense and versatile skills, spending the majority of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics. Carrying that legacy brought added pressure on Gary Payton II, who at one point considered stepping away from basketball.

Nevertheless, Payton II has carved out his own path, becoming a basketball star in his own right. He won his first championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2022 and most recently had a brief stint with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Throwback: NBA vetarn throws down challenge to UFC legend Jon Jones

UFC former heavyweight champion Jon Jones, widely regarded as the “baddest man on the planet,” commands respect from both fans and critics. He has dominated three generations of fighters across the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, defeating them all without any legitimate losses. However, NBA veteran James Johnson doesn’t believe anyone is untouchable — including Jon Jones.

Last year, the Indiana Pacers star appeared on the OF Podcast, where he highlighted his kickboxing background. Johnson claimed an undefeated 20-0 kickboxing record before making the transition into MMA. Though drafted in the 2019 NBA draft, when asked about the possibility of facing and defeating Jon Jones, Johnson confidently stated, “I truly, truly believe that [I could beat Jon Jones].”

He further explained, “I’m not just… like I said, I’ve been doing this my whole life. Like, real training would really be for that groundwork. As far as standing up in a fight, I feel like I got an advantage.” Reacting on social media, Jon Jones, known as ‘Bones,’ posted, “I didn’t realize until now, basketball players got CTE as well, this man sounds crazy.”

