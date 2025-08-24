Conor McGregor Drops 4-Word Response as Iowa State Star Mimics Iconic Khabib Fight Move

Conor McGregor‘s influence in the sporting world cannot be understated. The Irishman may have been in the news for some serious controversies, but when it came to his role as a combat sports star, he’s become a pop culture icon of sorts. McGregor’s influence was there to see when the Iowa State Cyclones took on the Kansas State Wildcats in a very close Big 12 contest recently.

Well, the Iowa State Cyclones registered a 24-21 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, which took place in Dublin, Ireland. Since it was the home of Conor McGregor, Cyclones’ wide receiver Brett Eskildsen did not want to pass up on the opportunity to pay a tribute to ‘The Notorious’, who responded to the football player on social media.

Conor McGregor responds to Brett Eskildsen on social media

So, Brett Eskildsen scored a massive touchdown during the match against the Kansas State Wildcats. To celebrate that moment, the wide receiver decided to do Conor McGregor’s ‘billy strut’ walk, which was also made famous by WWE’s Vince McMahon, in front of the entire Irish crowd gathered to watch the game. The UFC star also did the walk when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. And Guess what? The former UFC double champion seemed to love the mimicry and tribute.

Conor McGregor shared a playful comment after coming across the clip of Brett Eskildsen’s ‘billy strut’ walk on X. In true McGregor fashion, the former double champion made his presence known in pop culture, albeit in a light-hearted tone. “Honey, I’m home,” ‘The Notorious’ tweeted. But guess what? Brett Eskildsen isn’t the only one who has paid tribute to McGregor.

In 2023, MotoGP racer Jake Dixon also performed the ‘billy strut’ walk after winning his first-ever MotoGP race. He capped it off by imitating Conor McGregor, and the clips of his walk went viral on social media, prompting a lot of reactions from fans. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor seems to have plans to make a return to the Octagon, because, once again, the Irishman has been seen training. Let’s take a look at that front.

McGregor shares training clips. Is he coming back?

Conor McGregor is still only 37 years old, and although this age may spell the end of title dreams, maybe he does come back for a big-money fight in the future. But at this point, it’s a running joke, as hoping to see McGregor return amid his busy schedule involving his several businesses does not look like a good thing to do. Nevertheless, McGregor still finds time to train, as he shared yet another video on social media.

While it’s unclear to see him fight in any upcoming UFC PPVs, it’s possible that Conor McGregor eventually makes his comeback at the White House event. He mentioned wanting it, and he’s training for it. In a recent video clip surfacing on social media, ‘The Notorious’ was seen in what looked like a different gym, instead of his Straight Blast Gym in Dublin. He was doing some pad work, but did not go for any hard sparring sessions.

In the aforementioned video, Conor McGregor also seemed to have slowed down a little. However, we will never know until we see him come back and fight once again. A return would definitely be a massive one for the UFC, but as Dana White said, it all depends on McGregor, since he’s living a pretty comfortable life compared to most fights on the UFC roster.

It will be interesting to see if the constant training videos materialize into an actual return for Conor McGregor, or may not. The Irishman has done his part in the sporting world, and the Iowa State player’s imitation proves that. What do you think? Drop your comments below.