Joe Rogan Drops Bold Verdict on Mya Lesnar Steamrolling the Shot Put World

“Jesus f—ing Christ. A running back living in the body of a defensive end. He is a freak.” Joe Rogan couldn’t hold back his awe as he looked back at Brock Lesnar’s jaw-dropping NFL Combine stats in 2023. Rogan has always admired ‘The Beast’—both for his UFC dominance and sheer physical force. But this time, his praise reached a whole new level—not for Brock, but for his daughter, Mya Lesnar.

Mya Lynn Lesnar is generating significant buzz with her dynamic athleticism, and the comparisons to her father’s legacy are beginning to seem justified. The Colorado State powerhouse ruled the indoor track and field season, securing the shot put championship. Having secured four consecutive Mountain West titles, she earned the title of 2024 Mountain West Female Athlete of the Year. Lesnar’s daughter has made headlines again, securing the NCAA National Championship in shot put with her very first throw, an impressive 19.01 meters, marking her place in history once more. The achievement not only caught attention—it also impressed Joe Rogan.

During the Joe Rogan Experience #2337 podcast episode with Oliver Anthony, the Podcast king said, “Did you see his daughter? His daughter is a short put champion. Like geez louis, she’s a tank! That’s just pure Viking genetics, man. Those are people at the front of the boat with the big battle axe. When you saw that boat pull up to your village, you better start running to those mountains son!”

via Imago MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins Apr 12, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Classic Joe Rogan response—equating the Northmen with Brock Lesnar and his daughter, both built like tanks and dominant in their paths. It’s wild, but it fits. Still, Mya Lesnar’s reaction after winning the title showed there’s more beneath the beast mode. She stayed grounded, crediting her coaches and teammates. A fierce competitor, but also a humble champion.

Mya Lesnar credits her coach and teammates for NCAA success

Mya Lesnar, the Alexandria High School standout, has hit new heights—but she hasn’t lost touch with her roots. After winning the NCAA title, she praised Colorado State for building strong shot put talent without big money. For her, it was never about fancy gear. It was about grit, guidance, and the unshakable support of her coaches and teammates.

At the press conference, Mya said, “We don’t have a ton of money, like an SEC school, a Big Ten school. I’m going into this thing ranked No. 1, and we don’t have all the resources. You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need one old shot put and a great coach. None of us need fancy equipment to throw far. We just have a coach that’s all-in, that trusts us and teammates that trust us and we like to have fun and push each other.”

It’s clear Brock Lesnar passed down more than just brute strength—he instilled solid core values and a fierce competitive edge in his daughter. Mya Lesnar is already making waves, but this is just the beginning. With her work ethic, humility, and raw power, the future looks nothing but bright for the rising star.