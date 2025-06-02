UFC and College Football Community Unites as Vitor Belfort’s Son Makes Major NCAA Move

When it comes to the UFC and MMA in general, Vitor Belfort’s name has been immortalized by his incredible performances inside the octagon. For the unversed, ‘The Phenom’ joined the promotion back in 1997 at UFC 12 and built a legacy to remember, eventually leaving the UFC in 2018 after 21 years of fighting nearly every star of his era. His greatness is truly unparalleled, and now his son Davi Belfort is also taking major steps in his sports journey.

The love for sports and athleticism clearly runs in the Belfort family, as Davi quickly developed a passion for American football at just 7 years old after moving to Las Vegas with his family. By the time he turned 13, it became clear to him that this was the professional path he wanted to pursue, aiming to achieve legendary status in football, just like his father did in the world of MMA.

As a freshman, the 20-year-old Brazilian was already making waves at Cardinal Newman, finishing the season with an 8-4 record and tossing 28 touchdowns. He even reclassified from the class of 2025 to 2024—getting a head start on college and staying a step ahead of the competition. In his second season, Davi moved to Gulliver Prep, where he put up 2,358 total yards and 16 touchdowns in just 7 games.

Now, the D1 quarterback is gearing up to kick off his journey in NCAA football. In a recent Instagram post by 305sportss, Davi was seen training with his legendary father, Vitor Belfort—mixing it up with some boxing and football drills. The caption read: “He’s a D1 QB and a BOXER @davibelfortUCF QB Davi Belfort has LEGENDARY DNA”. The post hinted that he’s ready to shine this year as he takes the next big step in his sports career.

Seeing a legendary UFC superstar’s son getting recognition through hard work and passion, both UFC and NCAA football audiences came together to send their congratulations and well wishes to Davi and his father, with a few playful jabs of banter, of course. So, let’s see what the netizens are saying.

Fans react to Vitor Belfort’s son Devi Belfort soon getting into NCAA football

As soon as the good news started making the rounds, fans began showering the hardworking father and son with comments like, “Good job, Vitor! Congratulations to your son.” Watching the two train together also caught a lot of attention, and one fan perfectly summed it up by writing, “Vitor, what a blessing—you and Davi training.” And honestly, seeing a father and son bond over a training session like that is a dream come true for many athletes.

The sentiment continued, as another user was clearly impressed with the D1 quarterback’s fast hands on the pads, writing, “Loved watching him play QB1 at Western High School—and boxing and martial arts must’ve helped tremendously with football.” And that’s probably true. Alexander Volkanovski also played rugby in his earlier days. While rugby and American football aren’t the same, the crossover benefits of martial arts training.

Another fan even predicted a boxing match against “Jake Paul,” and honestly, that could happen, considering Davi showed some solid boxing skills in the video. Paul loves big fights with well-known names, and if Junior Belfort makes a name for himself in the NFL down the road, that matchup might not be far off. The well wishes kept coming too, with fans saying things like, “God blesses those who follow Him. From father to son. No doubt he’ll be a champion like his dad. Let’s go!”

Since Vitor Belfort’s son has already accomplished so much in football, here’s hoping his success only continues to rise. As Davi climbs the ranks, how far do you think he’ll go in American football? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.