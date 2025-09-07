Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Steals Spotlight With Walk of Champions at Rams Game

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of UFC and WWE veteran Brock Lesnar, showed that she’s making a name for herself in athletics, not combat sports. And as a result of all that effort, the NCAA superstar was honored as part of the Class of 2025’s “Walk of Champions” in front of over 37,000 people at Colorado State University’s sold-out home opener against the University of Northern Colorado. While the Rams pulled off a thrilling last-minute victory on the field, it was Mya’s presence and accomplishments in track and field that truly stole the show, as she proudly shared it all on social media.

Mya Lesnar gets honored in front of a crowd of over 37,000

The celebration occurred before kickoff at the Rams’ home opener, as Colorado State showcased its top athletes in front of a record crowd. With 37,023 fans in attendance, including 15,740 students, the atmosphere was electric.

Mya Lesnar, one of the university’s most decorated athletes, took center stage at the ceremony, receiving recognition for her groundbreaking performances in shot put and other field events. Sharing the moment on her Instagram story, Mya reposted a post with pictures from the event, captioning it “Go RAMS!!” to reflect her excitement and pride.

The ceremony, named “Walk of Champions,” was a tribute to the athletes’ hard work and accomplishments, with Mya’s name ringing out loudly among spectators who knew about her record-breaking throws and national titles. The game itself added to the night’s drama, with the Rams rallying to defeat Northern Colorado 21-17 in the final seconds.

While the football team’s victory was celebrated, many people were eager to congratulate Mya Lesnar on her successful sporting career. However, with four consecutive Mountain West Conference shot put wins and several NCAA records under her belt, many are curious about this bright young talent’s future. Will she follow in her father’s footsteps into the realm of combat sports?

What’s next for Brock Lesnar’s daughter?

Mya Lesnar has graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in sociology, and she is now determined to pursue a top track and field career. With many NCAA wins and record-breaking performances under her belt—including a personal best of 19.60 meters in shot put, one of the best throws in history—she is not looking back.

Her immediate focus is on professional competitions like the Prefontaine Classic and the United States National Championships, where she hopes to pit herself against the world’s finest. Mya Lesnar’s collegiate achievements have led to comparisons to Olympic-level competitors, and she is keen to maintain that momentum.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She is working closely with her coach, Brian Bedard, with the goal of representing the United States at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Her rigorous approach, unwavering determination, and consistency make her one of the most promising athletes in the field, and she’s eager to prove that her collegiate achievements are just the beginning.

Despite her famous family name and speculation about a career in MMA or WWE, Brock Lesnar‘s superchild has stated clearly that athletics, not combat sports, is her preferred route. Reports linking her to WWE’s NIL opportunities have yet to become official, and she is still committed to excelling in track and field. Mya’s goal isn’t to step into the ring; it’s to set new marks, smash barriers, and pursue Olympic glory.