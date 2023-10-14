Where Is Khamzat Chimaev From? Ethnicity, Nationality, Birthplace: Everything About the UFC Star’s Personal Life

After another year-long wait, Khamzat Chimaev is finally back in action next weekend against former champion Robert Whittaker. The duo will compete in a rescheduled fight at UFC 308, which was initially supposed to take place in Saudi Arabia in June this year. Moreover, the winner of the fight will be seen getting added to the title fight conversation.

Khamzat Chimaev has been consistent with his performances but has failed to be as active as other top stars in the middleweight division. Nevertheless, Dana White sees him as a big star in his promotion, but how well do you know ‘Borz’? Well, let’s dive into it as we inch closer to his return to Abu Dhabi.

Where was Khamzat Chimaev born? What is his ethnicity?

Khamzat Chimaev was born into a Chechen family. The town in which he was born, Gvardeyskoye, was a part of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. However, it would later join the Russian state of Chechnya. Hence, Chimaev’s Chechen by ethnicity. Growing up wasn’t as easy as it looks now that ‘Borz’ is a big MMA superstar, recognized all around the world.

Khamzat Chimaev’s hometown, during his childhood, was war-torn, making life difficult for him and his family. Moreover, there were times when they had to sleep in hunger. “I grew up in my religion, some small village, like yeah. It was a tough time when I was young. I remember that stuff as was after the war. I come to this world when it’s world war and yeah, it was a hard time without food,” Chimaev told ESPN almost three years ago.

He’d express his disgust regarding the experience of witnessing wars, claiming that he doesn’t want to “see this again.” As he grew up and started loving MMA, he decided training in his hometown would not work, and hence made a move to Europe.

Is Khamzat Chimaev Swedish by nationality?

Well, he was Russian at first, but Khamzat Chimaev became a Swedish national in 2017 when he moved to Kalmar and started his MMA training when he was 19 years old. He joined his older brother, who was already there, and the undefeated star even competed in the Swedish regional circuit and was still a Swedish national when he came into the UFC.

However, Chimaev started to feel a little uncomfortable living in that Scandinavian region and decided to move to another country, the United Arab Emirates. Many people speculated that the Quran burnings in Sweden last year could have been the reason why he decided to switch nationalities. However, that was far from the truth that took because the reason behind this move is an interesting one.

Why did ‘Borz’ move to Dubai?

Khamzat Chimaev is now an Emirati athlete. Now, he has no problems with Sweden or the people of that country. The reason he decided to move was because he wasn’t very happy with the weather out there. ‘Borz’ claims that he had to spend nine months without having a glimpse of the sun, which he believes, is essential for any person. Hence, he chose to make that jump to Dubai.

“I moved to Dubai because the training facilities are great, but also because I just can’t survive in nine months of darkness. I need sun. Warmth. Stockholm is always home, but I get seasonal depression every single year. Dubai is my town for now,” Khamzat Chimaev told ‘Esquire Middle East’. In fact, it wasn’t just ‘Borz’ who moved to Dubai, his team also set up shop in the Gulf Tiger.

At UFC 308, Khamzat Chimaev will have the hometown advantage against Robert Whittaker. But ‘The Reaper’ can never be counted out as he’s come back strong ever since his UFC 290 defeat to now-champion, Dricus du Plessis. Will hometown advantage work for Chimaev? Let us know in the comments below.