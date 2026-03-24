23-Year-Old MMA Influencer Tragically Loses Life in Thailand

The last few days have been incredibly tough for the combat sports community, filled with heart-wrenching news. The tragic passing of a rising 23-year-old fighter has cast an added dark shadow over us all. It’s truly a somber time, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding this young fighter’s untimely death. Sadly, it seems it was just a tragic coincidence.

The fighter in question is none other than Dominika Elischerova, who is also known as ‘Mina’. Born on 17 July, 2002, in the Czech Republic, Elischerova had her dream set like any other MMA enthusiast. But an unfortunate incident in Thailand took away her life at a very young age.

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The incident reportedly dates back to March 18, 2026. It was a usual day for Elischerova, who was on her way to Muay Thai training sessions in Thailand, a country where some of the best MMA gyms are based. However, what transpired after that was out of everyone’s expectations. Koh Samui Island was the location where the incident unfolded.

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As ‘Mina’ drove her scooter to her Muay Thai classes, a truck reportedly appeared out of nowhere and collided with the 23-year-old. Although Elischerova was immediately rushed to the hospital, she eventually succumbed to injuries after a few days. Later, Clash MMA, the promotion to which the 23-year-old was signed, confirmed her passing in a heartfelt post.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Dominika has sadly lost her final battle in the hospital,” wrote Clash MMA on Instagram. “We are extremely sorry for this. This is ripping for our hearts… Your laugh, positive energy, and fight will never be forgotten. You were and always will be great.”

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While the incident was tragic and unexpected, was there a possibility that Elischerova could have survived? As it seems, in the immediate aftermath of the accident, several attempts were made to help the 23-year-old.

More details on MMA influencer Dominika Elischerova’s demise

Right after the confirmation of Dominika Elischerova’s demise, a spokesperson for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared their thoughts. According to them, ‘Mina’ succumbed to her death despite the locals and her friends making several efforts to aid her.

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This eventually implies that there were close witnesses to the accident. Luckily, as per the reports, Elischerova’s friend, Samir Margina, was there at the location. But according to his confession to CNN Prima, the medics seemingly laughed while trying to save the 23-year-old’s life.

“Mina’s heart has failed three times, now for the fourth time, put her in a coma four times,” said Margina to CNN Prima, a day before she died. Unfortunately, she’s in really bad shape, so please, everyone, pray. I was there first, I gave everyone money, I threatened them to do their best…”

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So, in the immediate aftermath of the accident, ‘Mina’ was at a critical stage but alive. However, a day later, the injuries sustained ultimately forced her to give up.

Elischerova had her own unique ways of promoting a fight through her social media presence. Boasting over 350k followers on Instagram, the 23-year-old had just started her MMA career with an exhibition bout under the Clash MMA banner, where she won.

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But life had other plans, cutting a promising career tragically short.