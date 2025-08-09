Aaron Pico Reveals Real Motive Behind Joining Jon Jones’ Coach Ahead of UFC 319 Co-Main

Aaron Pico has set the stage for his debut with more than just fighting skills. Before stepping into the spotlight, the featherweight contender explained why he chose to train with Greg Jackson, the coach of Jon Jones, one of MMA’s biggest stars. While many assumed it was just for elite-level preparation, Pico says there is a deeper reason for his decision that extends beyond sparring.

When Pico first went into Jackson’s gym, the veteran coach did not mince words. “You need to be fighting like a Ferrari, but you’re fighting like a minivan,” Jackson told him. The straightforward honesty struck a chord. The 28-year-old took it as a challenge rather than an insult. It meant he still had another gear to unlock, and Greg Jackson knew how to get him there.

Pico’s desire for improvement dates back to his earliest memories. “I was four years old when I found wrestling,” he revealed on the UFC 319 countdown video. “When the practices got hard, it made me more excited. The harder I pushed, the more I enjoyed life.” It’s a mindset that’s never left him, even through setbacks.

Each challenge has only strengthened his belief that he is destined to become a UFC champion. Watching Jon Jones up close, from his strategic planning to his composure under pressure, has given Pico a new template for success. Every drill, sparring round, and tactical change is part of what he refers to as “a complete fight education” that is molding him into the fighter he desires to be.

With his debut against undefeated challenger Lerone Murphy coming up in a few days, the 28-year-old believes he’s arriving as the best version of himself. “I’m getting better every single day, and I’m going to be a huge problem for everybody,” he said. “I feel that I am the best fighter in the world in the featherweight division, and that’s why I’m in the UFC.”

And now, all eyes are on this new kid on the block. A fight against Murphy won’t be an easy one, so it will definitely be a test that all fans will get to see unfold right before their eyes. But what if he wins? What’s next for Aaron Pico? Well, according to a UFC veteran, there are big plans ahead for the winner of the fight.

Henry Cejudo pits the winner of Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico against Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo did not mince words when discussing UFC 319’s co-main event. Picking up where the buzz left off, he’s already planned a future that might shake up the featherweight division. In his opinion, the winner of Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico is not only getting a great win but also a ticket straight to Alexander Volkanovski. “I personally feel like the winner of this fight is going to fight Alexander Volkanovski, and I also feel like the winner of this fight is going to become our next champion,” he said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast

He reiterated his view, claiming that both Murphy and the 28-year-old have the tools to dethrone the reigning champion. ‘Triple C’ sees Pico’s combination of power and wrestling as a threat, although Murphy’s undefeated record and complicated wrestling-heavy style provide a separate but equally severe threat. In short, he believes this fight is the most competitive on the card and has the potential to propel the winner to gold.

If you’re wondering where Henry Cejudo’s money is, he’s leaning towards Aaron Pico. “Honestly, I’ve got Aaron Pico,” Cejudo said. ‘Triple C’ feels Pico’s prime years, along with his background of wrestling against top-tier talent since high school, give him the advantage in handing Murphy his first career loss and possibly becoming the division’s next champion.