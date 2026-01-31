Aaron Tau Called an “Idiot” After He Issues Statement on UFC 325’s Failed Cheating Attempt

Road to UFC and Dana White Contender Series are both massive stages for MMA fighters to showcase their talent and earn a contract in the UFC. That said, the Road to UFC Season 4 finals were scheduled for the UFC 325 preliminary card, where Aaron Tau, from New Zealand, was scheduled to face Mongolian fighter Namsrai Batbayar in a flyweight matchup. However, officials scrapped the flyweight final after catching Aaron Tau cheating during the weigh-ins.

Tau was the last fighter to step on the scale, which often indicates that the fighter has struggled to lose weight. The New Zealander was seen resting his elbows on the black fabric of a privacy curtain, which is a standard practice for fighters who need to disrobe. Chris Weidman, who was sitting at the commentary table, got suspicious as the scale registered him at 122.25 pounds, well below the limit for the flyweight division. After Weidman’s suspicion, he was openly questioned about whether he tried to manipulate the scale, and the bout was immediately called off.

UFC 325 drama: Aaron Tau’s weight cut gamble ends in controversy

Aaron Tau later took to social media and apologised for this behaviour. “I need to apologize to my opponent, the UFC, my team, and my fans. Though I pushed to the end, I have one job: to make weight and fight. I didn’t do that. I’m sorry.” Tau was given a chance to rectify this, as he was asked to step on the scale once more, but even then, he failed, weighing 3 pounds more than the official flyweight limit.

Aaron Tau represents City Kickboxing and most likely trains alongside Israel Adesanya. The 32-year-old Kiwi entered the spotlight with an 11–1 record but now faces uncertainty over his UFC future. Tau lost a closely-contested decision on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024 to Elijah Smith.

The cheating methodology is hardly a novel move by Tau. Daniel Cormier previously used this approach at UFC 210 and later openly admitted to it. For Tau, however, the gamble backfired, delivering a very different result.

Tau would have only lost part of his fight purse if he had missed weight. And the UFC still would have allowed him to compete. Instead, this misstep completely changed his situation and led to his disqualification. In doing so, he shut down an opportunity that many fighters wait a lifetime to receive.

Fans don’t leave any stone unturned, voicing their opinions about Aaron Tau’s weight miss.

The fallout from Aaron Tau’s weight-cut controversy didn’t stop with the fight’s cancellation. As clips and screenshots began circulating online, fan reactions poured in rapidly, ranging from disbelief to brutal criticism. With many questioning his decision-making skills.

One fan drew comparisons to Daniel Cormier’s UFC 210 incident, noting that while the former champion later admitted to manipulating the scale, “bro if DC fight never got canceled idk how the hell this is”

“Genuinely dude is an idiot. instead of having some of his purse taken away, now he has no fight or contract.” Another fan criticized Tau’s decision-making, pointing out that a standard weight miss would have only resulted in a purse deduction, whereas the attempted manipulation ultimately cost him his career. “There goes your UFC career- explain this very short, please.” Although there is no official confirmation, it can be assumed that it is going to be a long time before the UFC brass considers giving him another chance in the promotion.

Another fan wrote: “7 pounds from resting your elbows on the drape is pretty impressive.” Tau weighed in at 122.5 pounds, and the official limit is 126 pounds. When he weighed in again, his original weight was 129, exactly 7 pounds more than the official limit.

Another comment read: “Izzy needs to stop hyping these City Kickboxing guys up. Nigga career ended before it even started.” Fans also pulled Israel Adesanya into the conversation, pointing to City Kickboxing’s elite reputation and questioning the lofty expectations often placed on fighters emerging from the famed gym.

It remains unclear whether Aaron will receive another UFC opportunity after the controversy. The incident highlights a deeper concern surrounding extreme weight-cutting methods. Such practices are becoming increasingly common among emerging fighters. Concerns grew further after UFC 324 saw Cameron Smotherman collapse moments after weigh-ins. Together, these incidents raise questions about the physical risks young athletes now face.

