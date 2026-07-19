“Absolute Liability”: Herb Dean Controversy Strikes UFC Oklahoma City Co-Main After Illegal Strike

Another UFC event and yet another Herb Dean controversy. For a while now, the veteran referee has been called out repeatedly by fans and fighters alike for failing to penalize multiple illegal strikes during high-stakes showdowns. Well, that pattern continued as Dean once again failed to call out an illegal strike at UFC Oklahoma City tonight.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier faced surging contender Christian Leroy Duncan in a stellar showdown. Though fans expected the 185ers to fire from the opening bell, both fighters remained cautious in the first round, with ‘CLD’ leading the dance with his leg kicks. However, the Englishman showed more urgency in the second round by knocking Cannonier off balance with a spinning wheel kick. Sensing a finish, Duncan followed up with a knee that missed, but his shin ended up landing on a grounded Cannonier.

Now, under the Unified MMA Rules, knees or kicks to a grounded opponent are considered illegal. Despite this, referee Herb Dean let it slide and allowed the action to continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fortunately for Cannonier, ‘CLD’s strike didn’t compromise him too badly, as the former title challenger managed to get back to his feet. Still, Duncan tagged ‘The Killa Gorilla’ multiple times with spinning elbows and straight punches. By the third round, it looked quite evident that Cannonier needed a finish. Instead, he decided to rely on his grappling to close out the fight. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough for Cannonier to take the victory, as the Englishman secured a unanimous decision win at UFC Oklahoma.

Though Christian Leroy Duncan clearly outclassed Jared Cannonier, fans didn’t mince their words while calling out Herb Dean for missing the illegal strike in the co-main event.

Fans react to Herb Dean missing an illegal strike at UFC Oklahoma co-main event

CLD launches a illegal knee at Cannonier (thankfully didn’t land bad) and Herb Dean says nothing Just a absolute liability in there at this point

ADVERTISEMENT

Call da cops!

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s Herb going to do anyways, give them a warning? 😂😂

Herb Dean is either completely blind or simply too ignorant at this point. 🤦‍♂️ That was an illegal knee from Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC Oklahoma City.

Not a word. Not a single word from Herb Dean as Christian Leroy Duncan throws a nuclear missile of a knee at Jared Cannonier as he’s down. Not a warning, nothing. He needs to retire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herb Dean just missed an illegal knee in round 2 He needs to be fired. NOW.

Herb Dean allows some crazy illegal blows but he does NOT play about cage grabs 😭