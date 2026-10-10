“Absolute S—t Stain of a Boy”: Referee Joins Fans in Slamming Streamer for Disrespectfully Confronting Alex Pereira

Marc Goddard had absolutely no time for a streamer who thought running his mouth at Alex Pereira was some kind of hilarious internet prank. The veteran referee tore into Maciej, branding him an “absolute s— stain of a boy” after the streamer tried to bait the UFC superstar into a fight at a Misfits Boxing event.

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The whole thing kicked off when Maciej walked up to ‘Poatan’ while filming himself and challenged the former two-division champion to throw down.

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“Alex Pereira is right here. Yo Alex! Me and you, let’s have a UFC fight, bro,” he shouted before ramping up the trash talk and demanding that the Brazilian sign a contract. “I’m ready. Call me a b—- boy. Come on, sign the contract.

“We’ll get Dana White to sign it. Did he ever fight a Polish man? I’ll fight Alex Pereira.”

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But when security stepped in and escorted him away, the tough talk quickly turned into damage control.

“I was just joking. I was just joking,” the streamer repeated while walking away.

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Imago June 29, 2022, LAS VEGAS, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – June 29: Alex Pereira meets with the press for media day at UFC Apex for UFC 276 – Adesanya vs Connonier – Media Day on June 29, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, NV, United States. LAS VEGAS, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20220629_zsa_p175_006 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Alex Pereira and his coach, Plinio Cruz, refused to engage with the streamer, leaving Pereira’s security team to deal with the wannabe tough guy. One bodyguard confronted the streamer, warning him that he could get hurt for absolutely no reason. The guard even asked if Maciej was okay, and thankfully, the situation ended without ‘Poatan’ taking the bait.

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Once the footage hit X, it didn’t take long for referee Marc Goddard to unleash on the streamer. The veteran referee, who’s officiated some of MMA’s biggest fights, had a serious problem with the growing trend of internet personalities provoking professional fighters just to farm attention online.

“What an absolute s— stain of a boy,” he wrote on X. “Here’s the thing. These kids will keep this up till there’s a real FAFO moment to let them know in the real world this doesn’t fly.

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“Zero tolerance for disrespect disguised as a d–khead’s prank.”

Maciej should probably count himself lucky that the former double champion couldn’t be bothered to entertain his little stunt. Because when influencers try the same nonsense with professional fighters, things can get embarrassing real quick.

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Just ask Chrogman, a popular 19-year-old Australian influencer who learned that lesson last year when he showed up at former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington‘s gym. ‘Chaos’ wasn’t interested in playing along with the usual internet antics. Instead, he put $30,000 on the line, offering Chrogman the money if he could outstrike him or simply get the better of him inside the Octagon.

The experience gap was brutal, and Chrogman found that out the hard way. Colby Covington started ripping precise body shots that left the young influencer vomiting on the canvas. And that was just the beginning of the humiliation.

Covington then gave him another shot at the $30,000, challenging him to survive just one minute on the mats. Chrogman lasted a measly 25 seconds before tapping out. Still not done, the former interim champion offered a final double-or-nothing round, but that one was over in just five seconds.

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Nick Nayersina also found out the hard way that talking tough online is a whole different game from standing across the cage from Sean Strickland. After spending a month calling out the UFC middleweight champion in early 2025, the YouTuber finally got his chance to face him.

And as expected, it didn’t go well. ‘Tarzan’ battered the influencer, who spent much of the one-sided session running away and covering up as the UFC star relentlessly turned up the pressure. And Nayersina wasn’t the only one to discover that taking on the champion was a terrible idea.

During an Adin Ross Kick livestream, the UFC fighter found himself facing three streamers at once, with the trio seemingly convinced that having the numbers on their side would give them an advantage. Even wearing heavily padded boxing gloves, Sean Strickland controlled the action and dropped all three of them. Turns out, throwing three streamers at a trained UFC fighter doesn’t exactly make for a fair fight.

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So, it’s no surprise that the latest Alex Pereira incident had MMA fans instantly thinking back to Sean Strickland’s infamous streamer beatdowns, where influencers learned the hard way that running their mouths for clicks can come with some seriously painful consequences.

Fans bring up Sean Strickland as they slam streamer’s stunt with Alex Pereira

Several fans reckoned Maciej picked the right UFC star to mess with, suggesting he was lucky it was Alex Pereira and not Sean Strickland standing in front of him.

“He knew not to try this s— with Sean Strickland 😂,” one fan wrote, while another suggested, “Try Strickland next lmao.” Others were equally convinced that the confrontation could have ended very differently had Maciej chosen ‘Tarzan’ instead.

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“Strickland has no self-control and would’ve probably whooped the guy’s a–,” one comment read. Another added, “Good thing he didn’t ask Strickland like that.”

Fans also questioned whether Maciej had any real understanding of the challenge he was making by calling out Pereira. One commenter mocked his apparent lack of preparation, writing, “Bro’s cardio is a gaming chair, and he’s asking Poatan for a UFC fight lmao.”

“Kid a hundred percent never been in a fight in his life. 😆,” another fan remarked, while others accused influencers of putting themselves in dangerous situations for online attention.

“These clowns will die for a few likes,” one comment read. Another was blunt about Maciej’s chances against the Brazilian: “This guy won’t even last a round against Poatan.”

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The backlash extended beyond this particular incident, with some fans arguing that streamers increasingly rely on harassing athletes to generate views. “We really need laws against streamers at this point. Harassing people for views is lame and weak. It should be punishable by 15 lashes,” one user wrote.

“These modern streamers are bottom of the barrel dude,” another commented. A third took aim at influencers who act aggressively on camera but rely on others for protection: “I hate punk streamers, act all tough front of a camera for views then hide behind their goons, they deserve to be ko!”

Another fan summed up the broader frustration, writing, “What a fkn loser. Somehow these dorks turn a cam on and just be weirdos man straight up.”

For now, Alex Pereira has bigger fish to fry than dealing with wannabe influencers looking for their 15 minutes of fame. He’s scheduled to take on Sergei Pavlovich in a heavyweight showdown at UFC 335 on December 12, with a historic third divisional title in his sights.

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Maciej might have grabbed some headlines with his little stunt, but the Brazilian’s real business will be handled inside the Octagon, where the cameras won’t be there just for clicks.